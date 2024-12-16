Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

24-hour-only sale at Best Buy knocks the Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 down to a new record-low price

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person wears the Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 while lifting weights at the gym.
Are you in the market for your next wireless earbuds? If mainstream options like the Pixel Buds Pro 2 and the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro aren't your cup of tea, we'd recommend Jabra's state-of-the-art Elite 10 Gen 2. These noise cancelling earbuds have an impressive set of features and are now cheaper than they've ever been! That's right—you can get the $279.99 in-ear headphones for $179.99 at Best Buy!

The Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 are 36% off at Best Buy

Best Buy gives you a rare chance to get the Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 at their new best price. For only 24 hours, the seller has discounted these high-class in-ear headphones by a whopping $100, making them cheaper than ever before. With their multiple features, comfortable design and top-class ANC performance, the Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 are some of this year's best wireless earbuds.
$100 off (36%)
$179 99
$279 99
Buy at BestBuy

Save 29% on the Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 in Gloss Black

Don't like the Titanium Black-coated Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2? Well, consider getting your pair at Amazon, where you can save 29% on the model in Gloss Black. If you order by December 20th, the in-ear headphones with splendid ANC performance should arrive in time for Christmas Eve.
$80 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

As you probably know, exceptional deals don't exactly stay live for long, and this promo is no different. In fact, the seller gives you less than 24 hours to act on it, after which they'll return to their MSRP. Alternatively, you can get the pair at Amazon for 29% off. If you choose Amazon's promo, we'd suggest you order by December 20th. That way, the earbuds should arrive on time for Christmas Eve.

Offering a number of improvements over their predecessor, the Elite 10 Gen 2 sport Dolby Atmos spatial sound with dynamic head tracking and extras like Spotify Tap and Find My Device. The earbuds are also IP57-rated, allowing you to sweat all over them at the gym or use them when it rains without causing damage.

Still, even if they boast many perks, in-ear headphones must also be comfortable to wear. Otherwise, people just won't want to use them. Well, these bad boys nail the fit test and add no pressure on your ears, thanks to their semi-open design. The good fit corresponds to top-shelf passive isolation that only improves the ANC response.

Speaking of which, the Elite 10 Gen 2 offer insanely good active noise cancelling. In fact, they're good enough to rival the AirPods Pro 2 and other highly adequate ANC earbuds on that front. As for sound quality, these bad boys offer a mostly balanced audio profile out of the box, with a slight underemphasis on the mids and a tad overemphasis on some highs. While this doesn't make the sound off-putting, it's worth noting nonetheless.

Add to this a 27-hour battery life with ANC and the charging case, and you've got some of the most impressive and feature-rich earbuds released in 2024. If you're willing to try them at their lowest price yet, hurry up and grab the Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 at Best Buy.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers

Latest News

Google Chat getting a highly-requested generative AI feature for Workspace
Google Chat getting a highly-requested generative AI feature for Workspace
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones are a dream come true at $192 off on Amazon
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones are a dream come true at $192 off on Amazon
Aside from adding new intelligent features to the iPhone, did iOS 18.2 actually fix anything?
Aside from adding new intelligent features to the iPhone, did iOS 18.2 actually fix anything?
Analyst expects higher iPhone 17 pricing and Apple will have a good excuse to do this
Analyst expects higher iPhone 17 pricing and Apple will have a good excuse to do this
Hot off the press! Android version of the Google News app gets a new look
Hot off the press! Android version of the Google News app gets a new look
Apple's "Next Big Thing" is still 3 to 5 years away according to insider
Apple's "Next Big Thing" is still 3 to 5 years away according to insider
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless