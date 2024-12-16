24-hour-only sale at Best Buy knocks the Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 down to a new record-low price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Are you in the market for your next wireless earbuds? If mainstream options like the Pixel Buds Pro 2 and the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro aren't your cup of tea, we'd recommend Jabra's state-of-the-art Elite 10 Gen 2. These noise cancelling earbuds have an impressive set of features and are now cheaper than they've ever been! That's right—you can get the $279.99 in-ear headphones for $179.99 at Best Buy!
As you probably know, exceptional deals don't exactly stay live for long, and this promo is no different. In fact, the seller gives you less than 24 hours to act on it, after which they'll return to their MSRP. Alternatively, you can get the pair at Amazon for 29% off. If you choose Amazon's promo, we'd suggest you order by December 20th. That way, the earbuds should arrive on time for Christmas Eve.
Still, even if they boast many perks, in-ear headphones must also be comfortable to wear. Otherwise, people just won't want to use them. Well, these bad boys nail the fit test and add no pressure on your ears, thanks to their semi-open design. The good fit corresponds to top-shelf passive isolation that only improves the ANC response.
Add to this a 27-hour battery life with ANC and the charging case, and you've got some of the most impressive and feature-rich earbuds released in 2024. If you're willing to try them at their lowest price yet, hurry up and grab the Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 at Best Buy.
As you probably know, exceptional deals don't exactly stay live for long, and this promo is no different. In fact, the seller gives you less than 24 hours to act on it, after which they'll return to their MSRP. Alternatively, you can get the pair at Amazon for 29% off. If you choose Amazon's promo, we'd suggest you order by December 20th. That way, the earbuds should arrive on time for Christmas Eve.
Offering a number of improvements over their predecessor, the Elite 10 Gen 2 sport Dolby Atmos spatial sound with dynamic head tracking and extras like Spotify Tap and Find My Device. The earbuds are also IP57-rated, allowing you to sweat all over them at the gym or use them when it rains without causing damage.
Still, even if they boast many perks, in-ear headphones must also be comfortable to wear. Otherwise, people just won't want to use them. Well, these bad boys nail the fit test and add no pressure on your ears, thanks to their semi-open design. The good fit corresponds to top-shelf passive isolation that only improves the ANC response.
Speaking of which, the Elite 10 Gen 2 offer insanely good active noise cancelling. In fact, they're good enough to rival the AirPods Pro 2 and other highly adequate ANC earbuds on that front. As for sound quality, these bad boys offer a mostly balanced audio profile out of the box, with a slight underemphasis on the mids and a tad overemphasis on some highs. While this doesn't make the sound off-putting, it's worth noting nonetheless.
Add to this a 27-hour battery life with ANC and the charging case, and you've got some of the most impressive and feature-rich earbuds released in 2024. If you're willing to try them at their lowest price yet, hurry up and grab the Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 at Best Buy.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: