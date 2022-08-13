Update to Fitbit app reveals 24-hour battery life for upcoming Pixel Watch
Google announced at its I/O Developer Conference in May that the first Google Pixel Watch will be introduced later this year, during the fall. We know that it will have voice-enabled Google Assistant integration, Fitbit integration for health and fitness monitoring, Google Maps phone-free support, Google Wallet support, heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking, Google Home Support, and easy-to-attach custom watch bands.
But there is some bad news for those who were hoping that Google would put a battery large enough inside the Pixel Watch to allow it to run more than one day without having to charge it. 9to5Google reports that the latest update to the Fitbit app (version 3.65) includes a string of code indicating that the app can send Pixel Watch users a reminder to charge their timepiece before their "bedtime goal".
The Google Pixel Watch will have a one-day battery life
This strong of code reads "Get a notification before your bedtime goal if your Pixel Watch battery is too low to track a night’s sleep." Having to charge your Pixel Watch each night before bedtime would seem to indicate that the Pixel Watch battery runs for 24 hours before needing a charge. Another string of code reveals that "You’ll need at least 30% charge to track a full night’s sleep."
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that teens and adults get around 8 hours of sleep each night. Since a 30% charge should be enough to track your sleep all night, we can extrapolate from there and assume that a 100% charge will be good for approximately 24 hours. Considering that the battery on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will take you up to 80 hours between charges, the Pixel Watch is going to fall short with that comparison.
One last string of code simply says "Time to charge your watch," which unfortunately will be a notification that Pixel Watch users might see once each day.
