Q1 of 2022 will mark the end of software updates for the Pixel 3 and 3 XL

Q1 of 2022 will mark the end of software updates for the Pixel 3 and 3 XL0
The 3-series was supported for a whole three years following Google's policy. Throughout those three years of support, Pixel 3 owners even got a taste of Android 12, which only came out about a month ago. On the other side, the November 1 security patch is yet to arrive for these two phones.
This final update for the Pixel 3 and 3 XL in Q1 will likely serve the purpose of packing as many bugs and exploit fixes as possible. That would help users hold on to their devices for even longer if they choose to do so. Additionally, any major security exploits that were patched on other Pixel phones until that point will also trickle down to said final update.
On a similar note, the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will get their final security patch sometime in May 2022. Just like with the 3-series, they will also most likely not receive the Android 12L software update.