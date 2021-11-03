Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Google Pixel 6 + unlimited data plan!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Google Pixel 6 + unlimited data plan!

 View
Android Software updates Google

The Chromecast volume controls are disabled on Android 12 due to a “legal issue”

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
The Chromecast volume controls are disabled on Android 12 due to a “legal issue”
If we go back all the way to July this year, we can see a certain Android 12 “bug” being discussed on Google’s IssueTracker. The issue is related to the volume controls for Chromecast devices—they simply did not work.

Well, at least everyone thought it was a bug until a Googler wrote in the thread confirming the absence of the feature. Even more, he said it is actually an intended change, which will be fixed with Android 12 Beta 5.

Some time passed, and Android 12 Beta 5 came and went. In fact, the full-fledged Android 12 is out and about right now, but alas—no fix. Why is that? Twitter user Mishaal Rahman has spotted another comment from a Googler regarding the matter. The Googler reconfirms that you cannot control Chromecast sessions with the volume rocker on an Android 12 phone Pixel. (via 9to5Google)


Interestingly, this second statement we get gives us a sneak peek at the reasoning behind this change. Now we know that it is due to a “legal issue”, even though any specifics have been excluded. Despite that, one can speculate that the issue was maybe related to the legal battles with Sonos, which started back in early 2020.

Somewhat annoyingly, you can still see the option to control your Chromecasts volume in the audio settings of Android 12, but it is greyed out. Thankfully, though, a comment from the same Googler who explained it was all due to a legal issue tells us a fix should come with Android 12L (or Android 12.1 as he calls it).

Unfortunately, that leaves Pixel 3 owners hanging in uncertainty since they will most likely not get the update in question. Google could address the problem in a specific separate update for the Pixel 3 series, although the search giant has not come out with any official statements regarding the matter as of yet.

Until that happens, you can still control the volume of your Chromecast device by tapping the Chromecast notification and then using the slider or your volume rocker. Admittedly annoying, but not a big deal after all.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Google Pixel 3 specs
Google Pixel 3 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
8.3
$200 Special eBay $161 Amazon
  • Display 5.5 inches 2160 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2915 mAh
  • OS Android 11

Latest News

Google embraces Pixel 6 and 6 Pro DIY repairs by adding a fingerprint calibration tool
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Google embraces Pixel 6 and 6 Pro DIY repairs by adding a fingerprint calibration tool
Reports corroborate the budget-friendly Galaxy A13 5G will come with an upgraded camera
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Reports corroborate the budget-friendly Galaxy A13 5G will come with an upgraded camera
WhatsApp working on "delete for everyone" feature with no time limit
by Iskra Petrova,  0
WhatsApp working on "delete for everyone" feature with no time limit
You get an LED notification light on your Pixel 6 with this app
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
You get an LED notification light on your Pixel 6 with this app
Facebook shuts down face recognition, to delete billions of face recognition templates
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Facebook shuts down face recognition, to delete billions of face recognition templates
iPhone 14 will keep the same 5nm chip as the iPhone 13
by Doroteya Borisova,  1
iPhone 14 will keep the same 5nm chip as the iPhone 13
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless