The Chromecast volume controls are disabled on Android 12 due to a "legal issue"
Well, at least everyone thought it was a bug until a Googler wrote in the thread confirming the absence of the feature. Even more, he said it is actually an intended change, which will be fixed with Android 12 Beta 5.
Interestingly, this second statement we get gives us a sneak peek at the reasoning behind this change. Now we know that it is due to a “legal issue”, even though any specifics have been excluded. Despite that, one can speculate that the issue was maybe related to the legal battles with Sonos, which started back in early 2020.
Somewhat annoyingly, you can still see the option to control your Chromecasts volume in the audio settings of Android 12, but it is greyed out. Thankfully, though, a comment from the same Googler who explained it was all due to a legal issue tells us a fix should come with Android 12L (or Android 12.1 as he calls it).
Until that happens, you can still control the volume of your Chromecast device by tapping the Chromecast notification and then using the slider or your volume rocker. Admittedly annoying, but not a big deal after all.