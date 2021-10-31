Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Unlimited plan: talk, text and data at $25 mo

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Unlimited plan: talk, text and data at $25 mo

 View
Android Software updates OnePlus

2019's OnePlus 7, 7T series to receive update to Android 12

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
2019's OnePlus 7, 7T series to receive update to Android 12
Owners of the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series have to be happy with the news that a bug that caused the delayed display of incoming calls on those handsets has finally been exterminated. The update to OxygenOS 11.0.4.1 includes a fix for this bug along with the October security update (more on that below). OnePlus released the update to a limited number of owners starting on Friday and has pushed it out to more users of these handsets every day since.

Besides fixing the delayed display of incoming calls, the update includes the traditional "improved system stability," and the October security patch. The latter, it should be noted, will be out of date very soon when the November patches are sent out to compatible Pixel handsets.

The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro were released on May 14th, 2019. The OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro hit the shelves on October 18th, 2019. OnePlus does plan on pushing out Android 12 to these models but we don't expect to see that happen until next year.

Some OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series users say that there is nothing useful in the update and others wonder why OnePlus hasn't addressed issues such as battery draining. In fact, several users brought up that particular issue when commenting on the update.

To update any of the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T models, go to Settings > System > System updates. If there is an update, a blue bar will appear that says "Download & Install Now."

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

OnePlus 7 specs
OnePlus 7 specs
User reviews
8.0
$504 Amazon
  • Display 6.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 48 MP (Dual camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 11 OxygenOS UI
OnePlus 7T specs
OnePlus 7T specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
9.8
$504 Amazon $319 eBay $379 Newegg
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3800 mAh
  • OS Android 11 OxygenOS UI
OnePlus 7 Pro specs
OnePlus 7 Pro specs
Review
9.3
User reviews
9.8
$1385 Amazon $328 eBay $468 Newegg
  • Display 6.7 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10 OxygenOS UI
OnePlus 7T Pro specs
OnePlus 7T Pro specs
Review
9.3
$504 Amazon $328 eBay $520 Walmart
  • Display 6.7 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4085 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Oxygen OS UI
OnePlus 7 Pro 5G specs
OnePlus 7 Pro 5G specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10 OxygenOS UI
OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren specs
OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren specs
User reviews
7.7
View Amazon $520 Walmart $557 Newegg
  • Display 6.7 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4085 mAh
  • OS Android 10

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 drops below $200 once again
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 drops below $200 once again
Apple co-founder on iPhone 13: "I can’t tell the difference really"
by Anam Hamid,  4
Apple co-founder on iPhone 13: "I can’t tell the difference really"
FAA warns that certain 5G signals could seriously interfere with commercial aircraft
by Alan Friedman,  0
FAA warns that certain 5G signals could seriously interfere with commercial aircraft
The impeccable Bose QuietComfort 35 II are on sale at their lowest price in a long time
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The impeccable Bose QuietComfort 35 II are on sale at their lowest price in a long time
-$100
Apple-Meta (Facebook) rivalry has a chance to become extremely nasty
by Alan Friedman,  0
Apple-Meta (Facebook) rivalry has a chance to become extremely nasty
Apple's 'new' AirPods Pro are now on sale at a cool $50 discount
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Apple's 'new' AirPods Pro are now on sale at a cool $50 discount
-$50
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless