2019's OnePlus 7, 7T series to receive update to Android 12

Owners of the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series have to be happy with the news that a bug that caused the delayed display of incoming calls on those handsets has finally been exterminated. The update to OxygenOS 11.0.4.1 includes a fix for this bug along with the October security update (more on that below). OnePlus released the update to a limited number of owners starting on Friday and has pushed it out to more users of these handsets every day since.





Besides fixing the delayed display of incoming calls, the update includes the traditional "improved system stability," and the October security patch. The latter, it should be noted, will be out of date very soon when the November patches are sent out to compatible Pixel handsets.







The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro were released on May 14th, 2019. The OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro hit the shelves on October 18th, 2019. OnePlus does plan on pushing out Android 12 to these models but we don't expect to see that happen until next year.





Some OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series users say that there is nothing useful in the update and others wonder why OnePlus hasn't addressed issues such as battery draining. In fact, several users brought up that particular issue when commenting on the update.





To update any of the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T models, go to Settings > System > System updates . If there is an update, a blue bar will appear that says "Download & Install Now."

