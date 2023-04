The Honor 70 is one of 14 Android phones newly awarded ARCore support by Google

ARCore is Google's software development kit (SDK) for augmented reality (AR). AR takes a real-world feed and places computer-generated data on top of this feed. There are some good examples of AR such as Google Maps' Live View which helps those walking navigate their surroundings by showing CGI-created arrows on top of a live feed from their rear cameras. Other examples of AR apps include Pokemon Go and Snapchat.





ARCore helps developers build AR-related apps for Android phones. Last month Google added ARCore support to 21 Android handsets including six Motorola models . Today, per AndroidPolice , 14 more Android handsets were awarded ARCore support including another Motorola phone (the Moto G72), and the Honor 70 which runs the Google Mobile Services (GMS) version of Android.





The entire list of newly announced Android handsets that support ARCore is as follows: