Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
Trending:

The Honor 70 is one of 14 Android phones newly awarded ARCore support by Google

Android Google honor
The Honor 70 is one of 14 Android phones newly awarded ARCore support by Google
ARCore is Google's software development kit (SDK) for augmented reality (AR). AR takes a real-world feed and places computer-generated data on top of this feed.  There are some good examples of AR such as Google Maps' Live View which helps those walking navigate their surroundings by showing CGI-created arrows on top of a live feed from their rear cameras. Other examples of AR apps include Pokemon Go and Snapchat.

ARCore helps developers build AR-related apps for Android phones. Last month Google added ARCore support to 21 Android handsets including six Motorola models. Today, per AndroidPolice, 14 more Android handsets were awarded ARCore support including another Motorola phone (the Moto G72), and the Honor 70 which runs the Google Mobile Services (GMS) version of Android.

The entire list of newly announced Android handsets that support ARCore is as follows:

  • Honor 70
  • Infinix MobileZero 5G 2023
  • Moto G72
  • Oppo A96 5G
  • Oppo Reno7 Z 5G
  • Realme GT 2 Pro
  • Realme GT Neo 3
  • Realme GT Neo 3 150W
  • Sharp AQUOS Sense7
  • Sharp AQUOS Sense7 Plus
  • Vivo I2017
  • Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S
  • ZTE Nubia RedMagic 7 Pro

If you're curious about whether your Android phone has ARCore support, you can click on this link and scroll down toward the Device list. The list shows that all Pixel models from the first-generation units to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have ARCore support.

There is a certification process, according to Google, which the company says is important because the company wants Android users to have a good experience with developers' AR apps. Google says, "To certify each device, we check the quality of the camera, motion sensors, and the design architecture to ensure it performs as expected. Also, the device needs to have a powerful enough CPU that integrates with the hardware design to ensure good performance and effective real-time calculations."

Google adds, "We are constantly working with manufacturers to make sure their hardware and designs meet these requirements. At the same time, we are working internally to make sure ARCore integrates well with every model we certify to provide good experiences for users."

Popular stories

No, you were not imagining it: your iPhone was experiencing some weird bugs recently
No, you were not imagining it: your iPhone was experiencing some weird bugs recently
Galaxy S23 has already lost a whopping 43.3% of its value
Galaxy S23 has already lost a whopping 43.3% of its value
Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, and Pixel Fold: Something strange is happening with Google’s new Android phones
Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, and Pixel Fold: Something strange is happening with Google’s new Android phones
Samsung warns owners of Galaxy S23 series phones not to use certain accessories
Samsung warns owners of Galaxy S23 series phones not to use certain accessories
A scam so clever that YouTube jumps in to warn all of its users
A scam so clever that YouTube jumps in to warn all of its users
Walmart is having a huge Apple Watch Series 7 blowout sale right now
Walmart is having a huge Apple Watch Series 7 blowout sale right now
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung partners with Peloton to help users track their home workouts using the Galaxy Watch
Samsung partners with Peloton to help users track their home workouts using the Galaxy Watch
iOS 17 could end software support for the iPhone X and other Apple devices
iOS 17 could end software support for the iPhone X and other Apple devices
Samsung warns owners of Galaxy S23 series phones not to use certain accessories
Samsung warns owners of Galaxy S23 series phones not to use certain accessories
Waze adds ability to personalize drives, launches new zodiac driving experience
Waze adds ability to personalize drives, launches new zodiac driving experience
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 could come with a bigger screen
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 could come with a bigger screen
The Galaxy A24 is one step closer to launch after nearly being confirmed by Samsung
The Galaxy A24 is one step closer to launch after nearly being confirmed by Samsung
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless