The Honor 70 is one of 14 Android phones newly awarded ARCore support by Google
ARCore is Google's software development kit (SDK) for augmented reality (AR). AR takes a real-world feed and places computer-generated data on top of this feed. There are some good examples of AR such as Google Maps' Live View which helps those walking navigate their surroundings by showing CGI-created arrows on top of a live feed from their rear cameras. Other examples of AR apps include Pokemon Go and Snapchat.
ARCore helps developers build AR-related apps for Android phones. Last month Google added ARCore support to 21 Android handsets including six Motorola models. Today, per AndroidPolice, 14 more Android handsets were awarded ARCore support including another Motorola phone (the Moto G72), and the Honor 70 which runs the Google Mobile Services (GMS) version of Android.
The entire list of newly announced Android handsets that support ARCore is as follows:
- Honor 70
- Infinix MobileZero 5G 2023
- Moto G72
- Oppo A96 5G
- Oppo Reno7 Z 5G
- Realme GT 2 Pro
- Realme GT Neo 3
- Realme GT Neo 3 150W
- Sharp AQUOS Sense7
- Sharp AQUOS Sense7 Plus
- Vivo I2017
- Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S
- ZTE Nubia RedMagic 7 Pro
If you're curious about whether your Android phone has ARCore support, you can click on this link and scroll down toward the Device list. The list shows that all Pixel models from the first-generation units to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have ARCore support.
There is a certification process, according to Google, which the company says is important because the company wants Android users to have a good experience with developers' AR apps. Google says, "To certify each device, we check the quality of the camera, motion sensors, and the design architecture to ensure it performs as expected. Also, the device needs to have a powerful enough CPU that integrates with the hardware design to ensure good performance and effective real-time calculations."
Google adds, "We are constantly working with manufacturers to make sure their hardware and designs meet these requirements. At the same time, we are working internally to make sure ARCore integrates well with every model we certify to provide good experiences for users."
