Six Motorola phones and 15 other Android handsets gain support for ARCore
According to Android Police, Google on Thursday added some more Android phones to the list of such devices that support ARCore. Also known as Google Play Services for AR, ARCore is a software development kit (SDK) that helps developers build apps that feature augmented reality (AR). With AR, computer-generated data is layered over a feed showing the real world. Think about how Google Maps' Live View works when you're walking and using the feature. Giant CGI arrows appear on the display layered over a real-world feed from your phone's rear camera.
The latest list of new additions to the ARCore list was the fourth released by Google over the last four weeks. Earlier this month Google added the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and the Pixel 6a to the list. Before that, the Galaxy S23 series was included. Today's list adds six Motorola handsets including the Razr (2022), and the flagship Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. But let's give you the entire list to look over:
- Motorola G32
- Motorola Edge (2022)
- Motorola Edge 30 Fusion
- Motorola Edge 30 Neo
- Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
- Motorola Razr (2022)
- OnePlus 10T 5G
- Oppo F21s Pro 5G
- Sharp AQUOS sense6s
- Tecno Pova 4
- Tecno Pova 4 Pro
- Vivo iQOO 9 Pro
- Vivo V25
- Vivo V25 Pro
- Vivo X80 Lite 5G
- Vivo I2009
- Vivo I2012
- Vivo V2073A
- Vivo V2202
- Xiaomi 12T Pro
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+
Among the above phones, the Xiaomi 12T Pro and the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra both are equipped with the Samsung 200MP ISOCELL HP1 image sensor and both are powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.
Don't take it too hard if you don't recognize every brand represented on this list. The number of Android manufacturers is incredibly large and-dare we say it-fragmented. Sharp's AQUOS line has been out for years in Japan. Tecno's Pova line is produced in China but is sold to developing markets like India.
If you want to know whether your Android phone supports AR, open the Play Store and look for "Google Play Services for AR." If the listing shows that the app is available for your device, your phone does support AR.
Things that are NOT allowed: