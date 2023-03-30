Six Motorola phones and 15 other Android handsets gain support for ARCore

Motorola G32

Motorola Edge (2022)

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

Motorola Edge 30 Neo

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Motorola Razr (2022)

OnePlus 10T 5G

Oppo F21s Pro 5G

Sharp AQUOS sense6s

Tecno Pova 4

Tecno Pova 4 Pro

Vivo iQOO 9 Pro

Vivo V25

Vivo V25 Pro

Vivo X80 Lite 5G

Vivo I2009

Vivo I2012

Vivo V2073A

Vivo V2202

Xiaomi 12T Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+





Among the above phones, the Xiaomi 12T Pro and the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra both are equipped with the Samsung 200MP ISOCELL HP1 image sensor and both are powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.





Don't take it too hard if you don't recognize every brand represented on this list. The number of Android manufacturers is incredibly large and-dare we say it-fragmented. Sharp's AQUOS line has been out for years in Japan. Tecno's Pova line is produced in China but is sold to developing markets like India.





If you want to know whether your Android phone supports AR, open the Play Store and look for "Google Play Services for AR." If the listing shows that the app is available for your device, your phone does support AR.

