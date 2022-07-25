New teaser confirms 125W charging support for the Moto X30 Pro

We've seen several leaks pertaining to the exciting Moto X30 Pro released as teasers on Weibo by Chen Jin, general manager of the Lenovo Mobile Business Group in China. We've learned the focal lengths of the flagship model's rear cameras (35mm, 50mm, and 85mm). The focal length tells you the distance between the lens and the image when the subject is in focus. Most of the time we refer to zoom lengths (for example, 3X zoom) when discussing smartphone specs.







Another leaked teaser revealed the August 3rd (in China) unveiling of the X30 Pro (along with the Motorola RAZR 3). Before that, Lenovo's Chen Jin also teased the large 1/1.22” camera sensor being used on the handset. The phone will sport a 200MP Samsung camera sensor along with a 50MP sensor and one weighing in at 12MP. Those sensors are expected to drive the main camera, an ultra-wide camera, and a telephoto camera respectively according to the latest rumors, and there could be a 60MP front-facing camera sensor for selfies and video chats.







Today, another teaser has appeared according to My Smart Price . This time, it shows the 125W charger for the Moto X30 Pro that the latter will support. It is the fastest charger in Motorola history topping the 68W charger on the currently available Moto X30. The X30 Pro is expected to be powered by a 4500mAh battery.





The Moto X30 Pro will be introduced globally later this year as the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. The latest batch of rumored specs also reveals that the device will be equipped with a 6.73-inch plastic OLED (pOLED) curved display with a 144Hz refresh rate which means the screen updates 144 times per second. That makes the display buttery smooth. Under the hood, you should find the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset combined with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM (memory) and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.





LPDDR5 RAM is the latest, fastest, and most energy-efficient version of the Random Access Memory chips available for smartphones. It is where apps store data in the short-term and when running in the background. UFS 3.1 is the latest and fastest version of Universal Flash Storage until UFS 4.0 debuts as expected on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 later this year. It is used to transfer data to and from your phone's storage.



