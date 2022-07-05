Motorola teases large camera sensor for its eagerly anticipated flagship

The Moto X30 Pro could be a serious challenger to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra







The rumored specs for the X30 Pro reveal that the device could be a challenger to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with a 6.67-inch OLED display sporting an FHD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Qualcomm's current top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC will be under the hood with a triple camera setup on the back. The primary wide camera will be powered by a 200MP sensor believed to be from Samsung.











The advantage of a large camera sensor is that it allows more light in resulting in sharper images even on photos snapped in low-light. It also improves the amount of the background blur (known as bokeh) that shows up on some photographs. The downside is that larger sensors can lead to more distorted images and can take up the scarce internal space that could be used for a larger battery or other internal components.



The Moto X30 Pro will be equipped with a 4500mAh battery that charges at 125W wired and 50W wirelessly. This will be the fastest charger released for a Motorola handset to date. Android 12 will be pre-installed with updates possible for Android 13 and Android 14.









If you are a smartphone enthusiast, the idea that a surging Motorola is shaking things up and challenging Samsung should be exciting news. Added competition brings more innovation and lower prices. Additionally, Motorola is known for certain features and gestures including the two tomahawk chops that turn on and off the flashlight. A quick turn of the wrist will turn on the camera.

Motorola is surging as it has become the third largest phone manufacturer globally and in the states







The Moto X30 Pro could be introduced sometime this month. After stunning the industry in November 2009 by kicking off Androidmania and becoming the first real rival to the iPhone, the DROID went through various iterations until it and Motorola practically disappeared from the scene.





In what turned out to be a brilliant move, Motorola got back on its feet by offering a series of low-to-mid-range models that were cheap, and offered good battery life. These models included the Moto G Power and the Moto G Stylus (which is equipped, of course, with a stylus). Eventually, Motorola reentered the flagship segment of the smartphone business two years ago with the Edge+.





We don't expect Motorola to have another DROID with the X30 Pro. The smartphone market was extremely different back in 2009 and there was no rival to the iPhone at that time. Android had yet to start its path toward becoming the world's most widely used mobile operating system. Still, if Motorola can deliver with a strong, solid effort, consumers looking for another flagship Android brand besides Samsung will be able to give Motorola a look along with the other usual suspects.

