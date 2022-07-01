Excitement builds as Motorola leaks more camera specs for its "super" flagship

Can you feel the excitement building? For the first time since it took on Apple and the iPhone back in 2009 with the DROID, Motorola is reportedly developing a flagship smartphone with eye-popping specs. For example. the phone, which will be called the Motorola X30 Pro or the Edge 30 Ultra, will be the first to sport Samsung's new 200MP camera sensor





The device will also feature a 6.67-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The X30 Pro will bring the power since it will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The latter chip will be produced by TSMC using its 4nm process node as opposed to the original Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC which had been rolling off of Samsung Foundry's assembly line using a 4nm process node.





The "Plus" version of the chip delivers a 10% increase in the clock speed of the graphics and central processor units along with a 30% decrease in power consumption for both. In addition, the X30 Pro will offer Motorola's fastest charging speeds yet (125W wired and 50W wireless).







As you might imagine, the 200MP camera sensor is attracting plenty of attention. Besides the 200MP primary sensor, the phone is expected to feature 50MP and 20MP sensors. We learned some more about the handset's cameras thanks to a Weibo post put up by Motorola . Before we discuss the camera's focal lengths, we should point out that the Weibo post confirms that Motorola will call the device the X30 Pro, at least in China, while the moniker Motorola Edge 30 Ultra might be used in other markets.





The teaser posted on Weibo by Motorola reveals that the focal lengths for the three cameras expected to be found on the back of the phone will be 35mm, 50mm, and 85mm. The focal length tells you the distance between the lens and the image when the subject is in focus. Most smartphone specs will refer to zoom lengths instead (for example, 2X zoom) instead. Whether Motorola is trying to attract more professional photographers by speaking in their language is unclear.







Comments made by Motorola on Weibo, when translated using Google Translate, refer to the 35mm camera as the "Eye of Humanity." This will be the primary "Wide" camera. The 50mm camera is considered "the eye of the Heart" and should offer an optical zoom of approximately 2X. The 85mm camera is called the "Portrait eye" and provides an enhanced telephoto camera for users while also giving them the ideal focal length for shooting portraits.



