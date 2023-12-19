Google Pixel 8 - just $549 at Best Buy!

Hot new Best Buy deal lands the highly capable 10th Gen iPad at an irresistible price

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Hot new Best Buy deal lands the highly capable 10th Gen iPad at an irresistible price
Did you come across the amazing limited-time iPad Air deal we shared earlier? Indeed, the iPad Air (2022) seems like a pretty good bargain at Best Buy right now. But what if it’s too expensive for you even at that price? Fret not – the “regular” iPad (2022) isn’t left behind, meaning it’s boasting a lighter price tag in its own right. The device sells at $100 off, landing it just under the $350 barrier!

So, if you’re looking for a relatively affordable tablet with impeccable performance and the Apple logo, you might want to check out this Best Buy deal while it’s still live. In case you’re looking for an even cheaper alternative, safely pick the 10.2-inch iPad (2021). This puppy is now available at $80 off.

10th Gen iPad (2022): save $100 at Best Buy

Right now, you can save $100 on the 64GB entry-level iPad of 2022. This is the Wi-Fi-only model in Blue, but other colors are also available. Powered by the A14 Bionic chip, this bad boy can handle a lot of stuff, and its stunning 10.9-inch display deserves admiration in its own right. Get it now and save big!
$100 off (22%)
$349
$449
Buy at BestBuy

The 9th Gen iPad is a no-miss at Best Buy; get it at $80 off

The older but just as impressive entry-level tablet is also discounted at Best Buy. Right now, you can snag the 9th Gen iPad at a $80 lower price, and trade-ins help you save even more. While it's getting a bit outdated, the 10.2-inch slate still delivers a lot of value for money, especially right now.
$80 off (24%)
$249
$329
Buy at BestBuy


Best Buy makes things way more impressive, savings-wise, if you have a suitable device to trade in. The merchant shaves off an extra up to $195 when you provide an eligible trade-in for the 10th Gen iPad. Extra trade-in discounts are also available for the 10.2-inch slate.

As one of the best affordable tablets, the redesigned, entry-level 10th Gen iPad delivers great performance for its price range. With its larger 10.9-inch display and sufficiently faster chipset, this puppy shouldn’t disappoint the casual Apple fan.

In terms of the design, the device sports a pretty cool landscape FaceTime camera. With it, your video calls should look much more natural. Other changes include a USB Type-C port (a long-overdue feature,) Wi-Fi 6, and more.

As for its performance, the tablet’s A14 Bionic ensures it can handle pretty much anything you throw at it and then some more. We’d say it puts enough to the table to meet the casual user’s needs.

As for its battery life, the 10th Gen iPad should last about two days of regular use. That includes web browsing, about an hour of FaceTime, and several episodes of a beloved movie or TV series.

To sum up, the 2022 iPad undoubtedly provides a lot of value. And, while it can be rather pricey at its regular MSRP, it seems much more attractive at $100 off. If you agree, go ahead and make yourself a great holiday gift.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone 12, rated for up to 30 minutes underwater, survived for three months in a California river
iPhone 12, rated for up to 30 minutes underwater, survived for three months in a California river
Galaxy S24 set to shine with new AI-enhanced video processing in One UI 6.1
Galaxy S24 set to shine with new AI-enhanced video processing in One UI 6.1
This amazing iPad Air (2022) deal will be gone in a 'flash', so pull the trigger right now!
This amazing iPad Air (2022) deal will be gone in a 'flash', so pull the trigger right now!
Android users could receive part of a $700 million settlement over Google Play Store policies
Android users could receive part of a $700 million settlement over Google Play Store policies
To keep Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in stores, Apple has several options
To keep Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in stores, Apple has several options
Changes forecast for iPad Pro in '22 are coming next year: MagSafe support, 3nm chips, OLED panel
Changes forecast for iPad Pro in '22 are coming next year: MagSafe support, 3nm chips, OLED panel
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless