Hot new Best Buy deal lands the highly capable 10th Gen iPad at an irresistible price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Did you come across the amazing limited-time iPad Air deal we shared earlier? Indeed, the iPad Air (2022) seems like a pretty good bargain at Best Buy right now. But what if it’s too expensive for you even at that price? Fret not – the “regular” iPad (2022) isn’t left behind, meaning it’s boasting a lighter price tag in its own right. The device sells at $100 off, landing it just under the $350 barrier!
Best Buy makes things way more impressive, savings-wise, if you have a suitable device to trade in. The merchant shaves off an extra up to $195 when you provide an eligible trade-in for the 10th Gen iPad. Extra trade-in discounts are also available for the 10.2-inch slate.
In terms of the design, the device sports a pretty cool landscape FaceTime camera. With it, your video calls should look much more natural. Other changes include a USB Type-C port (a long-overdue feature,) Wi-Fi 6, and more.
As for its performance, the tablet’s A14 Bionic ensures it can handle pretty much anything you throw at it and then some more. We’d say it puts enough to the table to meet the casual user’s needs.
As for its battery life, the 10th Gen iPad should last about two days of regular use. That includes web browsing, about an hour of FaceTime, and several episodes of a beloved movie or TV series.
To sum up, the 2022 iPad undoubtedly provides a lot of value. And, while it can be rather pricey at its regular MSRP, it seems much more attractive at $100 off. If you agree, go ahead and make yourself a great holiday gift.
So, if you’re looking for a relatively affordable tablet with impeccable performance and the Apple logo, you might want to check out this Best Buy deal while it’s still live. In case you’re looking for an even cheaper alternative, safely pick the 10.2-inch iPad (2021). This puppy is now available at $80 off.
Best Buy makes things way more impressive, savings-wise, if you have a suitable device to trade in. The merchant shaves off an extra up to $195 when you provide an eligible trade-in for the 10th Gen iPad. Extra trade-in discounts are also available for the 10.2-inch slate.
As one of the best affordable tablets, the redesigned, entry-level 10th Gen iPad delivers great performance for its price range. With its larger 10.9-inch display and sufficiently faster chipset, this puppy shouldn’t disappoint the casual Apple fan.
In terms of the design, the device sports a pretty cool landscape FaceTime camera. With it, your video calls should look much more natural. Other changes include a USB Type-C port (a long-overdue feature,) Wi-Fi 6, and more.
As for its performance, the tablet’s A14 Bionic ensures it can handle pretty much anything you throw at it and then some more. We’d say it puts enough to the table to meet the casual user’s needs.
As for its battery life, the 10th Gen iPad should last about two days of regular use. That includes web browsing, about an hour of FaceTime, and several episodes of a beloved movie or TV series.
To sum up, the 2022 iPad undoubtedly provides a lot of value. And, while it can be rather pricey at its regular MSRP, it seems much more attractive at $100 off. If you agree, go ahead and make yourself a great holiday gift.
Things that are NOT allowed: