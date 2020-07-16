2020 iPad Air will probably be cheaper than the current model despite notable upgrades



The current iPad Air starts at $499 and it looks like the successor will cost even less. Previously, it was reported that Apple will follow the The current iPad Air starts at $499 and it looks like the successor will cost even less. Previously, it was reported that Apple will follow the iPhone SE product strategy for the 2020 iPad Air and the latest report reiterates that.



It alleges that even though the new model will carry a new chip, probably the A13 Bionic, it will be more affordable than its predecessor and this is expected to help with sales tremendously. Apple already It alleges that even though the new model will carry a new chip, probably the A13 Bionic, it will be more affordable than its predecessor and this is expected to help with sales tremendously. Apple already dominates the tablet market and a cheaper model will help it target a wider audience.



2020 iPad Air could be the first non-Pro model to ditch the Lightning port



The The current model sports a 10.5-inch display and it has the A12 Bionic under the hood. Although it is not known if the successor will physically grow larger or its bezels will be trimmed to increase the screen size, the later is more likely.



Taiwan's Radiant Opto-Electronics will apparently supply the backlit units (BLUs) for the upcoming slate and the display orders will be split between LG Display, BOE Technology, and Sharp.



Per previous rumors, the new iPad Air might get Face ID or an Per previous rumors, the new iPad Air might get Face ID or an in-display version of Touch ID and it might also transition to a USB-C port. It's also being speculated that the new model will be compatible with the Magic Keyboard





According to one rumor, the new model will be announced in September.



