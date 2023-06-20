ZTE’s first AR/VR smart glasses go on sale globally
Earlier this year, ZTE made a surprising announcement during MWC 2023, which involved the AR/VR market segment. The Chinese company confirmed plans to release a pair of smart glasses that would pair up with a bunch of devices like smartphones, tablets and even consoles.
Today, ZTE announced that its nubia Neovision Glass smart glasses are now available for purchase across the globe. As far as the price goes, ZTE’s AR/VR smart glasses cost exactly $529 / €549 / £479. Below is the full list of countries where customers can find the nubia Neovision Glass:
According to ZTE, these are the world’s first smart glasses to feature Hi-Res Audio Quality and TUV Rheinlan certifications, which means they should provide a better audio and visual experience than any other similar product.
ZTE’s nubia Neovision Glass can be used in various scenarios, including personal mobile theater, mobile gaming center, as well as office assistant. The smart glasses’ display can project images into a virtual screen in real-time and, as mentioned earlier, it can be connected to mobile phone, drones, game consoles, tablets, laptops, and many more.
For whatever reason, these smart glasses don’t seem to be available in the United States yet. Perhaps ZTE will reconsider and will eventually bring the nubia Neovision Glass to one of the largest AR/VR markets in the world.
- Europe: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain (50 of 52 provinces), Sweden, United Kingdom
- Middle East: Israel, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates
- Asia Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong SAR, Indonesia, Japan, Macao SAR, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam
- Africa: South Africa (8 of 9 provinces)
The smart glasses come with a Micro-OLED 120-inch screen with 3500 ppi and a binocular HD resolution of 1080p. The display can provide a wide field of view of 43 degrees and a brightness up to 1800 nits. Also, they weigh just 79g (they are frameless) and feature magnetic lenses.
