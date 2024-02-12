Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Prowl the streets of Venice in Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice for PC VR

After it landed on Meta Quest and PSVR2 headsets last year, the first-person VR adventure RPG set in the World of Darkness universe, Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice, is now available on PC VR.

The game balances unique gameplay elements and a rich story to offer fans of the genre an immersive experience. The narrative stealth RPG puts players in the skin of a vampire of the Banu Haqim clan. Your task is to travel to Venice, home of the Hecata clan, and find the mystery behind the murder of your sire.

Gifted with vampiric Disciplines, your mission is to hunt and remaining hidden from society, while tracking down the mastermind behind the assassination.

Justice allows players to experience the tantalizing world of Vampire: The Masquerade like never before, thanks to the power of virtual reality. Get ready to get up close and personal with allies, enemies, and of course, prey, all in stunning VR. There is no shortage of mysterious Kindred to meet, exotic locales to traverse, or foes to splatter on the architecture.


Promising a gritty main narrative, several side missions, and unique dialog options, Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice is the perfect title to scratch that RPG stealth-based itch, if you’re into that sort of game.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice VR is available on Steam for just $24 and includes a 20% discount. The Meta Quest and PSVR2 versions are discounted as well if you don’t have a PC VR.


Some screenshots from Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice

