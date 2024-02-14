Titanic: A Space Between, a love letter to time travel fans, lands on Meta Quest
It’s hard to beat the Resident Evil series when it comes to VR immersion, but Titanic: A Space Between offers a slightly different recipe. Mixing time travel and horror elements, the game developed by the 2-brother studio Globiss Interactive piggybacks on one of the most iconic ship disasters of all time.
Developer Globiss Interactive and publisher Boombox promise top-level lighting and water systems, as well as top-of-the-line graphics thanks to countless optimizations.
At its core, Titanic: A Space Between is an immersive story-driven horror game set in a dystopian future where time-travel has been made possible. According to developers, the game offers a “mild horror experience,” so even if you’re a fan of the genre, you’ll still have fun if you enjoy a good sci-fi story that focuses on time travel.
Another interesting mechanic is the ability to switch between characters, allowing players to see how the story unfolds from different perspectives, and draw their own conclusions.
Interestingly enough, the game is trying to recreate the Titanic with a high level of accuracy and detail, while leaving room for engaging and complex puzzles. It’s also important to add that in order to achieve a realistic experience, the game uses a complex water system that slowly fills up the hallways and cabins on the ship.
Titanic: A Space Between is now available on Meta Quest for $19.99 / €19.99, while PC VR and PSVR2 versions are scheduled to arrive in the coming months.
The game puts players in the shoes of Hendrik van Eden, a specialist who get sent back to the RMS Titanic with a single purpose: to uncover the mysterious disappearance of a previous traveler, Diana.
Developer Globiss Interactive and publisher Boombox promise top-level lighting and water systems, as well as top-of-the-line graphics thanks to countless optimizations.
At its core, Titanic: A Space Between is an immersive story-driven horror game set in a dystopian future where time-travel has been made possible. According to developers, the game offers a “mild horror experience,” so even if you’re a fan of the genre, you’ll still have fun if you enjoy a good sci-fi story that focuses on time travel.
Another interesting mechanic is the ability to switch between characters, allowing players to see how the story unfolds from different perspectives, and draw their own conclusions.
Interestingly enough, the game is trying to recreate the Titanic with a high level of accuracy and detail, while leaving room for engaging and complex puzzles. It’s also important to add that in order to achieve a realistic experience, the game uses a complex water system that slowly fills up the hallways and cabins on the ship.
Titanic: A Space Between is now available on Meta Quest for $19.99 / €19.99, while PC VR and PSVR2 versions are scheduled to arrive in the coming months.
Things that are NOT allowed: