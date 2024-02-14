Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Titanic: A Space Between, a love letter to time travel fans, lands on Meta Quest

@cosminvasile
Titanic: A Space Between, a love letter to time travel fans, lands on Meta Quest
It’s hard to beat the Resident Evil series when it comes to VR immersion, but Titanic: A Space Between offers a slightly different recipe. Mixing time travel and horror elements, the game developed by the 2-brother studio Globiss Interactive piggybacks on one of the most iconic ship disasters of all time.

The game puts players in the shoes of Hendrik van Eden, a specialist who get sent back to the RMS Titanic with a single purpose: to uncover the mysterious disappearance of a previous traveler, Diana.

Developer Globiss Interactive and publisher Boombox promise top-level lighting and water systems, as well as top-of-the-line graphics thanks to countless optimizations.

At its core, Titanic: A Space Between is an immersive story-driven horror game set in a dystopian future where time-travel has been made possible. According to developers, the game offers a “mild horror experience,” so even if you’re a fan of the genre, you’ll still have fun if you enjoy a good sci-fi story that focuses on time travel.

Video Thumbnail


Another interesting mechanic is the ability to switch between characters, allowing players to see how the story unfolds from different perspectives, and draw their own conclusions.

Interestingly enough, the game is trying to recreate the Titanic with a high level of accuracy and detail, while leaving room for engaging and complex puzzles. It’s also important to add that in order to achieve a realistic experience, the game uses a complex water system that slowly fills up the hallways and cabins on the ship.

Titanic: A Space Between is now available on Meta Quest for $19.99 / €19.99, while PC VR and PSVR2 versions are scheduled to arrive in the coming months.

Popular stories

Vision Pro and PC VR gap closing fast: Virtual Desktop and iVRy ports are in development
Vision Pro and PC VR gap closing fast: Virtual Desktop and iVRy ports are in development
Ubisofts says Assassin's Creed Nexus VR didn’t sell well, but is that really any wonder?
Ubisofts says Assassin's Creed Nexus VR didn’t sell well, but is that really any wonder?
Thanks to PC VR, Beat Saber is running on a Vision Pro. But setting it up is still not easy
Thanks to PC VR, Beat Saber is running on a Vision Pro. But setting it up is still not easy
Skybox VR: transfer, stream or watch films from a flash drive on the Meta Quest 3
Skybox VR: transfer, stream or watch films from a flash drive on the Meta Quest 3
Here’s another Vision Pro drop test. This one is over concrete. But it survived yet again.
Here’s another Vision Pro drop test. This one is over concrete. But it survived yet again.
From rival to reviewer: Carl Pei's unexpected take on Apple's hottest product
From rival to reviewer: Carl Pei's unexpected take on Apple's hottest product
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Zuckerberg outright said that the Quest 3 is better than the Vision Pro, but is that fair?
Zuckerberg outright said that the Quest 3 is better than the Vision Pro, but is that fair?
If you dislike explicit lyrics, Beat Saber now has a toggle to take care of that
If you dislike explicit lyrics, Beat Saber now has a toggle to take care of that
Want to explore the ocean without getting wet? The Great Ocean can let you do that in VR
Want to explore the ocean without getting wet? The Great Ocean can let you do that in VR
From rival to reviewer: Carl Pei's unexpected take on Apple's hottest product
From rival to reviewer: Carl Pei's unexpected take on Apple's hottest product
Here’s another Vision Pro drop test. This one is over concrete. But it survived yet again.
Here’s another Vision Pro drop test. This one is over concrete. But it survived yet again.
Thanks to PC VR, Beat Saber is running on a Vision Pro. But setting it up is still not easy
Thanks to PC VR, Beat Saber is running on a Vision Pro. But setting it up is still not easy
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless