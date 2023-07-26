Snapchat’s latest AR lenses and creative tools celebrate the 2023 Women’s World Cup
Snap has been taking advantage of many of the major events happening around the world to add new features for its users. The 2023 Women’s World Cup is set to kick off this week, which means Snap has something new for soccer fans.
Built in collaboration with the U.S. Soccer and the USWNT, Snapchat’s new AR Lens uses advanced augmented reality technology to bring fans closer to the team. The latest update also introduces new 3D Bitmoji avatars of the USWNT roster, stats, news, fun facts, as well as highlights that update in real time.
The global AR lenses have been created and produced by female lens creators and add to the other content that Snapchat is getting today, including a new AR lens that incorporates the FIFA Fancestry quiz, the official 2023 USWNT Jersey try-on lens, and a new lens created in partnership with Togethxr.
Last but not least, Snapchat now features US Soccer app integration, allowing fans to post news to their Story using a new lens to preview the article and see their reactions. In addition, Snapchat users can access exclusive, on-the-ground content from big Snap stars and creators. And if you live in the US, you’ll have a chance to win a share of up to $30,000 for submitting your best Snaps to women’s soccer-themed Spotlight Challengers.
Built in collaboration with the U.S. Soccer and the USWNT, Snapchat’s new AR Lens uses advanced augmented reality technology to bring fans closer to the team. The latest update also introduces new 3D Bitmoji avatars of the USWNT roster, stats, news, fun facts, as well as highlights that update in real time.
But it’s not just US soccer fans that are getting spoiled with new AR lenses, as Snap announced global AR lenses are now available for every participating World Cup country, so if you’re team has qualified for the event, you’ll be able to support it using Snapchat’s latest AR lenses.
The global AR lenses have been created and produced by female lens creators and add to the other content that Snapchat is getting today, including a new AR lens that incorporates the FIFA Fancestry quiz, the official 2023 USWNT Jersey try-on lens, and a new lens created in partnership with Togethxr.
On top of that, Snapchat users can expect a new set of tools to help them create content easier. New Bitmoji made in partnership with adidas have been added, along with new stickers and filters, as well as Cameos, which are available for every team.
Last but not least, Snapchat now features US Soccer app integration, allowing fans to post news to their Story using a new lens to preview the article and see their reactions. In addition, Snapchat users can access exclusive, on-the-ground content from big Snap stars and creators. And if you live in the US, you’ll have a chance to win a share of up to $30,000 for submitting your best Snaps to women’s soccer-themed Spotlight Challengers.
Things that are NOT allowed: