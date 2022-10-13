Snapchat’s new try-on Lenses arrive just in time for Halloween
Snap is always on the hunt for fresh ideas that would lead to new products for its customers, and while the company’s latest AR lens experience can’t be categorized as “new,” it’s still something interesting that’s being added for a certain occasion.
Starting this week, Snapchat fans are getting new AR lens experiences that will allow them to try new clothes or buy them before sharing the information with friends. With the help of Snap AR, some of the most iconic Halloween costumers are now available on Snapchat.
The entire process is done by the app, so you’ll just have to take a few full body pictures in whatever you’re wearing, and Snap’s computer vision technology will apply the product image directly into your photos almost instantly to make it look like you’re actually wearing the costume.
The new try-on Lenses can be found in Disguise’s public profile on Snapchat. To find them easier, simply search “Disguise Costumes” in the search bar or search for specific brand names like Stranger Things and Harry Potter in Snapchat’s Lens Explorer. You can even unlock specific Lens using each Snapcode.
We have yet to learn whether or not the new AR lens experience specifically tailored for those who love to celebrate Halloween will remain available long after October 31.
You can try-on and buy costumes of popular characters including Disney, Squid Game, Stranger Things, Minecraft, Power Rangers, Transformers, Jurassic World, The Office, Chucky, Harry Potter, Ghostbusters, and even Cobra Kai. The new AR experience doesn’t require users to be in a store physically, which is why it’s so interesting.
You will then be able to Snap and share the image with your friends and ask for their opinion. Finally, if you’ve decided that you must absolutely own that Halloween costume that you just tried out, then you can easily check out without having to leave the app.
