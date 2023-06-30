Snapchat convinced more than 4 million people to pay for its subscription service
Back in August, Snapchat announced that 1 million users have decided to pay for its subscription service. Fast forward almost one year and the social company revealed Snapchat+ has more than 4 million subscribers.
It’s an interesting evolution considering that Snapchat+ gained 1 million subscribers only two months after launch. At just $3.99 per month, Snapchat+ offers exclusive features that aren’t available in free version of the social app.
Today’s announcement regarding the number of Snapchat+ subscribers also includes details about what’s coming for those who pay for the subscription service. Apparently, Snapchat plans to add “expressive chat messages” to Snapchat+ in the not-so-distant future. These are messages that allow users to express themselves using big reactions or small notes. Basically, Snapchat+ subscribers will be able to change the font size of their messages.
It’s an interesting evolution considering that Snapchat+ gained 1 million subscribers only two months after launch. At just $3.99 per month, Snapchat+ offers exclusive features that aren’t available in free version of the social app.
To make things even more appealing for its users and justify the monthly fee, Snapchat promised to bring new features to its premium service quite often. In the last year, Snapchat+ subscribers received access to more than 20 features, including custom app themes, unique app icons, as well as the ability to pin their #1 BFF.
Today’s announcement regarding the number of Snapchat+ subscribers also includes details about what’s coming for those who pay for the subscription service. Apparently, Snapchat plans to add “expressive chat messages” to Snapchat+ in the not-so-distant future. These are messages that allow users to express themselves using big reactions or small notes. Basically, Snapchat+ subscribers will be able to change the font size of their messages.
In addition, custom chat colors will be coming to Snapchat+ too, allowing users to pick the hue want to use when they message their friends. These two upcoming features are teased on Snap’s official website, so check them out if you’re paying for Snapchat+ or plan to become a subscriber.
Things that are NOT allowed: