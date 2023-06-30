Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Snapchat convinced more than 4 million people to pay for its subscription service

Apps
@cosminvasile
Snapchat convinced more than 4 million people to pay for its subscription service
Back in August, Snapchat announced that 1 million users have decided to pay for its subscription service. Fast forward almost one year and the social company revealed Snapchat+ has more than 4 million subscribers.

It’s an interesting evolution considering that Snapchat+ gained 1 million subscribers only two months after launch. At just $3.99 per month, Snapchat+ offers exclusive features that aren’t available in free version of the social app.

To make things even more appealing for its users and justify the monthly fee, Snapchat promised to bring new features to its premium service quite often. In the last year, Snapchat+ subscribers received access to more than 20 features, including custom app themes, unique app icons, as well as the ability to pin their #1 BFF.

Today’s announcement regarding the number of Snapchat+ subscribers also includes details about what’s coming for those who pay for the subscription service. Apparently, Snapchat plans to add “expressive chat messages” to Snapchat+ in the not-so-distant future. These are messages that allow users to express themselves using big reactions or small notes. Basically, Snapchat+ subscribers will be able to change the font size of their messages.

In addition, custom chat colors will be coming to Snapchat+ too, allowing users to pick the hue want to use when they message their friends. These two upcoming features are teased on Snap’s official website, so check them out if you’re paying for Snapchat+ or plan to become a subscriber.

Popular stories

T-Mobile issues ultimatum: change payment method or give up monthly discount
T-Mobile issues ultimatum: change payment method or give up monthly discount
Man receives his Pixel Fold early, says one feature alone is worth the switch from Samsung
Man receives his Pixel Fold early, says one feature alone is worth the switch from Samsung
Amazon is selling Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds 2 at an incredible price in one color
Amazon is selling Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds 2 at an incredible price in one color
For a limited time T-Mobile's Un-carrier On suitcase gets a 54% price cut
For a limited time T-Mobile's Un-carrier On suitcase gets a 54% price cut
With the Razr+ released today, T-Mobile adds to the fun and nostalgia with its $30 Throwback Pack
With the Razr+ released today, T-Mobile adds to the fun and nostalgia with its $30 Throwback Pack
Using Apple Pay and Google Pay at the register is about to get easier
Using Apple Pay and Google Pay at the register is about to get easier
Loading Comments...

Latest News

If your flight is delayed or canceled starting July 1st, blame it on 5G
If your flight is delayed or canceled starting July 1st, blame it on 5G
Leaked image gives first real-world look at Galaxy Z Flip 5 and its huge screen
Leaked image gives first real-world look at Galaxy Z Flip 5 and its huge screen
Is Samsung getting too close to Google? The latest "Super Update" release suggests so
Is Samsung getting too close to Google? The latest "Super Update" release suggests so
iPhone 15 set to be stocked by suppliers from July as Apple anticipates high sales
iPhone 15 set to be stocked by suppliers from July as Apple anticipates high sales
Apple "insider" reveals list of upcoming devices including the second-gen Watch Ultra
Apple "insider" reveals list of upcoming devices including the second-gen Watch Ultra
Budget superstar Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is even more affordable right now
Budget superstar Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is even more affordable right now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless