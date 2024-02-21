The Neural Wristband may be the next step in Meta’s XR journey, Zuckerberg says
XR is awesome, but even the best VR headsets out there have tons of improvement opportunities to take care of before we can reliably start predicting when the technology will truly explode. But hey: that hasn’t stopped devices like the Quest 3 or the Vision Pro from captivating enthusiasts.
And why would it? Even at this point, the technology can be mesmerizingly impressive and that has resonated with people, given that the overall tech industry has kind of stopped innovating in visually distinguishable ways in the last decade or so. I mean, even the best phones look similar nowadays, right?
Well, Zuckerberg spilled a few beans during his visit on a talk show and it turned out that a neural wristband might be next in line.
Hold up, though, devices like the Quest 3 and Vision Pro can already track your hands. What would be the purpose of a “wristband” then? In short, it will enable your headset to pick up finer hand motion in XR through the power of EMG (electromyography).
Some of the benefits we can expect from such a contraption include:
And now, let’s translate these into a few plausible, useful scenarios:
And that’s just what has been talked about thus far, with possibly more to come in the future. Speaking of, when can we expect neural wristbands to become available? Well, Zuck himself says “in the next few years”.
The full interview with Zuckerberg on the Morning Brew Daily from February, 2024.
This one requires a bit of background, so let’s bring you up to speed. Once upon a time, a company called CTRL Labs existed and it was working on a prototype for a neural wristband. Then, Meta noticed and since it had already developed an interest in the idea, it simply acquired CTRL Labs.
The more interesting question is if actual built-in tracking could outpace this technology and make it obsolete, even before it comes out. Now that would be really impressive, right?
