Meta reinstates Chromecast support for Quest VR headsets, warns it’s not fully supported

@cosminvasile
If you own a Quest VR headset, then you probably know that Meta decided to completely remove Chromecast support at the beginning of the year. However, the company eventually backtracked on its initial decision and brought back Chromecast support for Quest VR headsets not long ago.

The information comes from several Meta officials, including a community manager who explained the while Chromecast is now usable with Quest VR headsets, this is not a fully supported product.

We restored casting from Meta Quest headsets to Chromecast. Note that this feature is not fully supported and may not work properly for everyone. We recommend casting to a phone or computer instead for the best experience. Thanks for helping us make Meta Quest better for everyone and we will continue exploring ways to improve the casting experience going forward.


Chromecast has been one of the few (if not the only) devices that allows Quest VR headset owners to direct stream on TV. Unless you have a Samsung TV and can take advantage of the SmartThings app. Unlike phones and PC where you don’t really need Chromecast, TV do require such a device.

Although Meta recommends screen mirroring via the app over direct stream, the experience is considerably inferior and, many times, completely unreliable.

Even if Chromecast support is not fully supported, it works almost flawlessly, so it’s baffling that Meta decided to remove such an important feature instead of just making it better. Anyway, if you want to go back to how things were before, make sure to download the latest update and restart your device to take advantage of Chromecast support.

