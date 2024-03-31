Escape Simulator VR launches in early April and it’s free
The first-person puzzler launched nearly three years ago by the folks at Pine Studio, Escape Simulator, is getting a new DLC and, more importantly, a virtual reality (VR) mode.
What’s interesting about Escape Simulator VR is that developers have decided to integrate the VR mode into the game so that owners of Escape Simulator won’t have to pay extra for it.
Along with the VR mode, Pine Studio will release the so-called Supporter DLC, which includes exclusive digital goodies like a unique in-game skin, a golden token badge, a digital artbook, wallpapers, and even the first playable Escape Simulator prototype version.
Of course, should you decide that you want to check out Escape Simulator’s upcoming VR mode, you can still buy the game for the lower price until mid-April. Not to mention that Pine Studio will have one final sale before the price adjustment starting April 2 till April 13, so that might be a good time to pick up the game on Steam.
What’s interesting about Escape Simulator VR is that developers have decided to integrate the VR mode into the game so that owners of Escape Simulator won’t have to pay extra for it.
The VR part will be released as a free update for all owners of Escape Simulator on April 2, Pine Studio announced earlier this week. The way that the VR aspect will be implemented into Escape Simulator will make maintenance more manageable for such a small studio and will address any major technical challenges.
Along with the VR mode, Pine Studio will release the so-called Supporter DLC, which includes exclusive digital goodies like a unique in-game skin, a golden token badge, a digital artbook, wallpapers, and even the first playable Escape Simulator prototype version.
Finally, Pine Studio announced plans to adjust the price of the game. Because it will soon add a VR mode, Escape Simulator’s price will increase from $15 / €15 / £13 to $20 / €20 / £16.8 and DLCs from $5 / €5 / £4 to $6 / €6 / £5, effective April 14.
Of course, should you decide that you want to check out Escape Simulator’s upcoming VR mode, you can still buy the game for the lower price until mid-April. Not to mention that Pine Studio will have one final sale before the price adjustment starting April 2 till April 13, so that might be a good time to pick up the game on Steam.
Things that are NOT allowed: