Apple's AR/VR headset could go on sale later than expected
Just yesterday, Apple confirmed that it will be holding its annual WWDC event starting June 5th until June 9th, which is roughly just two months from now. With that in mind, if we are to take what Mark Gurman — a highly reputable industry insider — had to say a few days back, then we can expect to see an announcement of the Apple AR/VR headset during the event.
On top of this news, Kuo also says that Apple has lost some faith in the success its AR/VR device would have in the current economic environment, especially with a rumored price of $3000. This has led the analyst to believe that the previous number of manufactured units has dropped from half a million to somewhere between 200,000 and 300,000.
Need help witnessing the announcement of Apple's first new product announcement in years? Here's how to watch WWDC 2023 live!
There are also rumors that Apple is working on a more affordable version of the Apple Reality Pro, but it is yet unclear how much cheaper it would be in comparison and whether it will be a mixed-reality headset or one that is solely focused on either virtual reality or augmented reality only.
On that note, however, Ming-Chi Kuo, who is a respected Apple analyst, has just stated that Apple will delay the mass production of, potentially, its most important products in years. According to him, the supply chain will push the date to sometime during Q3 of 2023.
On top of this news, Kuo also says that Apple has lost some faith in the success its AR/VR device would have in the current economic environment, especially with a rumored price of $3000. This has led the analyst to believe that the previous number of manufactured units has dropped from half a million to somewhere between 200,000 and 300,000.
The concerns Apple has regarding the product's success were also a hot topic for discussion during the company's showcase of its AR/VR headset to the top 100 executives. The good news is that this event itself strongly hints that the device is ready to be announced, so there is even less doubt that we will get to see it this WWDC, even if it does end up going on sale later than expected.
Need help witnessing the announcement of Apple's first new product announcement in years? Here's how to watch WWDC 2023 live!
There are also rumors that Apple is working on a more affordable version of the Apple Reality Pro, but it is yet unclear how much cheaper it would be in comparison and whether it will be a mixed-reality headset or one that is solely focused on either virtual reality or augmented reality only.
Popular stories
30 Mar, 2023Apple's AR/VR headset could go on sale later than expected
18 Jan, 2023Two different Apple headsets might be inching closer, but AR glasses are not happening
06 Jan, 2023Apple's AR headset behind schedule, might not get its own announcement event
03 Jan, 2023Users of Apple's mixed realty headset might need to wear AirPods; here's why
07 Dec, 2022Apple reportedly is using both iOS based rOS and macOS based xrOS for its AR/VR headset
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: