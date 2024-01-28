Apple releases first ad for Vision Pro; cool features highlighted but nothing we haven't seen before

Apple has had some iconic ads for its iconic products. Being the phone nerd I am, I often watch the 2007-2008 ads for the OG iPhone and these were quite memorable. Forgetting the famous "Hello" spot that shows scenes from movies and television shows where people picked up a landline phone and said "Hello," the real first ad for the iPhone was brilliant because it showed everyone who viewed it how to use the device. "This is how you turn it on" are the first words uttered in the first true iPhone ad.





Now, Vision Pro will be officially released on that date.





Now, Apple has the opportunity to introduce the U.S. television-watching audience to the Vision Pro spatial computer which will be released on February 2nd, Groundhog Day. If we are allowed to digress for one second, if the groundhog sees his shadow and returns to his den, winter will continue for six more weeks. If it doesn't see its shadow, spring will be coming early. Whether the groundhog sees his shadow or not, the $3,499 and upwill be officially released on that date.





The first ad for Vision Pro starts with Supertramp's Dreamer playing in the background and we watch as a gentleman dons the headset. Using his eyes and gestures, the Vision Pro user sets up a "workstation" that includes the Keynote app and the Messages app. We also see the same guy sitting back on his couch with a bowl of popcorn streaming a movie on a huge screen that really doesn't exist. And with a simple gesture, he expands the size of the screen.





Next, we see a woman packing her suitcase for a trip and she is engaged in a FaceTime call with the persona of another Vision Pro user. The persona is a digital representation of the Vision Pro user that you are chatting with and you can see their face and hand movements in real-time. Another Vision Pro user is viewing a panorama and he stands up and walks toward the image making it immersive.





The 60-second ad also shows that even with the headset on, you can interact with those around you and even make your kids toast. The tagline reads, "Hello Vision Pro ." It will be interesting to see whether Vision Pro becomes a hit and where Apple takes it from here.





