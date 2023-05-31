Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra on Amazon!

This Apple AR/VR headset screen leak will blow your mind and blind your eyes

How excited are you for the virtually guaranteed announcement of Apple's rookie mixed reality hardware (and software) effort next week? Whatever your answer, prepare to multiply that by 100... or 5,000 once you hear Ross Young's latest positively insane but also fairly reliable prediction concerning the "Reality Pro" device.

While we obviously reserve the right to remain skeptical about essentially everything (yes, including the aforementioned name) that has do with a potentially groundbreaking product in the pipeline for many years now, Young is very rarely wrong on screen specifications.

This is a veteran display industry analyst we're talking about here, and given how close Apple seems to finally unveiling its first-ever AR/VR "imager", the following numbers are extremely likely to prove accurate:

  • Two 1.41-inch micro OLED panels;
  • 4,000 ppi density; 
  • More than 5,000 nits of maximum brightness.

Just how bonkers are these specs? Well, consider for a second that the iPhone 14 Pro Max's 6.7-inch screen "barely" delivers 460 ppi density and a peak brightness of 2,300 nits (according to the most "optimistic" sources) while looking undeniably sharp, crisp, and of course, impressively bright.

That's clearly not a fair comparison between two totally different devices with radically different use cases, so you might be more curious how the Reality Pro headset will size up against something like the Meta Quest 2.

The short answer is incredibly well, with Apple's competition sporting comparatively modest 773 ppi and 100 nits numbers... at a retail price of $400 and up. That's another unfair battle considering how expensive Cupertino's Quest 2 rival is expected to be, highlighting that the Reality Pro could fall into a league of its own and (try to) revolutionize the VR and AR industries of today.

All that being said, you shouldn't expect this bad boy to actually be 50 times brighter than the Meta Quest 2 in real-life use, as that would prove... impractical, to say the least. The peak brightness will be reduced to protect your eyesight and enhance your mixed reality experience, but the 4K resolution per eye should deliver the kind of razor-sharp and uber-immersive imagery you may think is physically impossible at this stage of tech evolution.

