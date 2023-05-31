Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra on Amazon!

The Apple headset's xrOS resurfaces again and it might mean that devs are about to get access soon

So, you know Apple. We all do. The makers of the iPhone and iPad produce some of the best phones on the market. But even if it has tried to branch out into different types of tech over the years — sometimes with success, others not so much — it's commendable that the company hasn’t given up.

Enter stage left: the rumored — and expected to be announced at Apple’s WWDC event — mixed reality AR/VR headset from the Big A. And even if the headset is still “rumored” at this point, a new post by a developer over on Mastodon seems to imply that Apple is up to something regarding xrOS.

Now, a bit of etymology here: the letter X is often used as versus, cross or mixed. This is something stemming from the Asian continent, but its implication in this case seems rather clear: xrOS, as in mixed-reality operating system.

This is further backed up by the fact that Apple registered the "xrOS" wordmark, so this may very well turn out to be the actual name of the headset's operating system. And again, honorable mention for the old, now abandoned realityOS name, which is still rather cool. 



And devs finding traces of this OS makes sense. After all, the theoretical Apple headset will certainly require an OS of its own. Furthermore, it will require an AppStore of its own, so that developers can create and distribute software for the intended hardware.

The error message uncovered by the dev basically means that App Store Connect — a platform for devs to overview their publications —- is well aware that xrOS is a thing. It isn't public for devs as of now, but this may indicate that Apple is preparing for that to become a reality soon.

Apple’s WWDC event of 2023 is scheduled for June 5th and June 9th, both of which are pretty much right around the corner. And if xrOS is a thing, we’ll likely hear about it during the event itself.

