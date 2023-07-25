VR concerts are already a thing and AmazeVR has plans for that to remain the case

missing

sucks









So, let’s save us the trouble and state what everyone is thinking:



So, let’s save us the trouble and state what everyone is thinking:



But not really . Let’s be positive about this instead! Concerts are an important thing and a huge, huge part of the music industry. So VR concerts are rather just another way for you to support your favorite performers while getting to experience their music in a new way.



As in, my take is that this is something that adds to the overall musical experience, instead of taking something away. For the time being, of course. Trust me, if VR kills concerts for good, I’d be the first guy with a pitchfork in the mob. But we’re not there. Yet.



Not only that, but this would effectively allow all sorts of bands and performers to create concert experiences, so that everyone with access to a VR headset can experience what it's like to be there. Because not everyone could go, you know?



I mean, it only took fifteen years for me to get to see Slipknot live in my area. But during that time, if you’d offered me the option to see them perform through VR for seven bucks? I’d be on that, immediately.



So, from that point of view, it’s really awesome that AmazeVR exists. The company has gone on record that it will do its best to support a wide range of musical genres. Right now, the team is focused on bringing more experiences, so if Zara ain’t your gig, then you’ll have to sit tight for now.