Apple Vision Pro 2 reportedly ready and closer to launch than you think
When the Apple Vision Pro came out in February of 2024 it set the XR (Extended Reality) industry abuzz with excitement and anticipation. Though the headset didn’t meet sales expectations its successor — the Apple Vision Pro 2 — is now reportedly (translated source) entering mass production.
This is exciting news because after the first headset didn’t sell well most enthusiasts assumed that Apple would dial back its foray into XR and reevaluate its strategy. Though there are countless reports of AR (Augmented Reality) glasses and a cheaper ‘Vision Air’ in the works it appears that the Vision Pro 2 is also happening.
Apple has also supposedly delayed the launch of a cheaper headset until 2027 when it plans to launch a foldable iPhone and a new Pro model for the 20th anniversary of the iPhone. If the Apple Vision Pro 2 doesn’t take lessons from its predecessor then it may end up failing to sell well too.
If the report is accurate then it means that Apple may unveil its next MR (Mixed Reality) headset as early as this year, perhaps even alongside the iPhone 17. I think it’s worth noting that renowned industry insider Mark Gurman has previously claimed that a successor to the Apple Vision Pro would not be happening this year.
The Apple Vision Pro in use. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Perhaps the biggest reason that the Apple Vision Pro didn’t meet sales expectations is the fact that it was simply too expensive for most consumers. Its high price tag of $3,499 was due to it being an over-engineered first generation device as well as extras like EyeSight: the exterior display that shows the user’s face.
Especially now that Samsung is working on Project Moohan and the Vivo Vision is also coming out very soon. Both these headsets look very similar to the Vision Pro and will probably come with support for VR games at launch.
If the Vision Pro 2 launches this year it’ll be a nice and unexpected surprise but I fear that the current trade war may make the headset even more expensive than its predecessor.
The Vision Pro also doesn’t come with dedicated controllers and still doesn’t have a lot of content for its users to watch. A lack of support for today’s best VR games, due to the lack of controllers, also hurt its chances against rivals like the Meta Quest 3. Apple wanted to approach Mixed Reality in its own way but that didn’t work and now the company needs to address all of the aforementioned concerns for the Vision Pro 2 in my opinion.
