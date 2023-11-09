Pre-order Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!
Weekly Discussion
What's the most annoying thing about your current phone?

This may be your first taste of the Apple Vision Pro’s 3D movie line-up… Sort of
The Vision Pro made ripples across the XR industry through its announcement alone. So do you think that Apple’s headset is going to become one of the best VR headsets ever? Maybe, but we’ll have to wait until 2024 to find out how and why.

But that doesn’t mean that interesting Vision Pro related things aren’t happening in the background. Sure, developers with access to devkits — the machines that allow them to replicate the Vision Pro as they develop software for it — are under NDAs. But sometimes, interesting tidbits slip through the cracks.

By the way, do you remember how Apple showcased the concept of immersive 3D movies during the Vision Pro’s announcement? That’s one of the testaments that the headset won’t be all work and no play after all. And we just might’ve gotten our first taste for what is to follow.

Because this report has a list of 3D movies destined for the Vision Pro.

Video Thumbnail


So, before we move on to the meat of the matter — meaning, the list of titles itself — let’s go over how it came to be in the first place. Essentially, there's a new update for the Apple TV app with tvOS version 17.2 and it has revealed two new things:

  • A 3D movie category, marked with its own Vision Pro-branded icon
  • A list of films, supposedly already supporting said feature

Now, what I mean by supporting is the following: only developers with devkits can — in theory — access these films. They may be just placeholders for all we know, so we’ll keep you posted if we figure out more on the topic.



Well, enough about that. We’re all here for the list, so here it goes. This is the possibly authentic list, consisting of the first wave of 3D movies for the Vision Pro:

  • 47 Ronin
  • Cirque Du Soleil: Worlds Away Everest
  • Hansel and Gretel Witch Hunters
  • Jurassic World: Dominion
  • Kung Fu Panda 3
  • Mortal Engines
  • Pacific Rim Uprising
  • Sanctum
  • Shrek
  • Skyscraper
  • Tad Stones and the Secret of King Midas
  • The Boss Baby: Family Business
  • The Little Princess
  • The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature
  • The Secret Life of Pets 2
  • Trolls
  • Trolls World Tour
  • Warcraft

And it is, by all means, quite the selection. We have a few odd choices here and there, but we can certainly see a lot of classics that many film fans will appreciate.

So, do you remember how I mentioned that these — if on the AppleTV platform for real — would only be accessible to a developer with a devkit? Well, that also means that we don’t know their resolution or framerate, so we’ll have to update you on that later on too.

We can’t say if we’ll get a solid confirmation of the status and quality of these films anytime soon, but we know one thing: those of us who have decided to get a Vision Pro will be able to check them out first hand starting 2024, when Apple’s headset finally hits store shelves.
