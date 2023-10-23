Apple to reportedly train employees on the Vision Pro in the first months of 2024
The launch of Apple's first mixed-reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, is expected to be sometime in 2024. Now, AppleInsider reports that Apple will start training its retail employees on the device in the "first months" of 2024, in preparation for the release.
Earlier it was believed that Vision Pro would be made officially available in early 2024, but it may be in the later part of this period, given the new information coming from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. He says Apple has sent out a memo to retail employees that asks them to take part in a "product training event". The product is believed to be the Vision Pro.
According to the note, select employees will participate in an event in Cupertino, California at some point in the first months of 2024. After that, they will return to their retail stores and train other store team members. Those who will make the trip will reportedly go through an application and interview process.
It is believed the event will educate employees on the headset, and also train them on the sales procedures for the device.
We still don't have an official release date for the Apple Vision Pro. This training event though gives some direction, and we now don't really expect the headset to be officially available in the first months of next year. Given the fact that the employees who participate in the event will then have to train other colleagues, this process could take a few months into 2024. When we know more, we'll make sure to let you know, so stay tuned!
