Apple Vision Pro is on track to blow us away in 2024, in Apple Stores only

Apple's Vision Pro is on the horizon. The highly anticipated AR/VR headset is still late for early 2024, as reiterated by Tim Cook in a conference call with investment analysts about Apple's recently completed financial quarter. “We’re excited to get this magical product in the hands of customers early next year.”

Additionally, CEO Tim Cook provided a glimpse into the company’s approach to its latest innovation. "There’s never been a product like the Vision Pro," said Cook, emphasizing its uniqueness in Apple's product lineup.

Now, what’s got everyone talking? Well, it seems like Apple is cooking up some "blow-away" experiences, and they can't wait for us to see them. The Vision Pro is poised to roll out exclusively in Apple Stores, where you'll get to see it in action and try it out before you decide to take one home.

It’s not just another device you can grab off the shelf. Apple is planning a whole demo experience in their stores. During the questionnaire, Tim Cook said ”There’s never been a product like the Vision Pro, and so we’re purposely bringing it out in our stores only so we can really put a great deal of attention on the the last mile of it. We’ll be offering demos in the stores and it will be a very different process than a normal grab-and-go kind of process.” It’s a bit of a departure from how they've launched products like the AirPods or the Apple Watch.(Via SIX COLORS)

Cook also mentioned the excitement surrounding the Vision Pro among developers, stating, "There’s a tremendous amount of excitement around the Vision Pro. And we’ve been very happy to share it with developers." He shared that developers across the globe have been working on apps, hinting at a new ecosystem of applications tailored to the Vision Pro’s capabilities.

With a price tag of $3,500, the Vision Pro stands as one of Apple's more high-end gadgets. Apple says that the Vision Pro is going to be a limited run, making it as exclusive as its innovation.

For those eager to get their hands on the Vision Pro, you’ll have to be patient. The Vision Pro is hitting the US market first, and the rest of the world might have to wait until the end of 2024 or even 2025.
