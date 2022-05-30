'RealityOS' trademark hints at upcoming Apple AR/VR headset launch
Weeks after Apple is understood to have shown off its first mixed reality headset to the board of directors, a new trademark filing suggests that a public announcement could be right around the corner.
As highlighted by Parker Ortolani of The Verge, two trademark applications were filed on December 8, 2021 in relation to the term “realityOS” under several categories including software, computer and video games, and wearable computer hardware.
These trademark applications lead credence to this theory, although Apple is unsurprisingly not the company that filed them. Behind the applications is a mysterious company known as Realityo Systems LLC.
Apple's mixed reality headset should run realityOS
References to “realityOS” have been found several times in Apple’s software, with the term believed to be the official marketing name for the operating system that Apple’s future AR headsets will run.
That company seems to be a temporary shell corporation intended to hide Apple’s trademark filings. It wouldn’t be the first time it has done such a thing, in fact it did so as recently as last year to protect the macOS 12 ‘Monterey’ name.
Adding fuel to the rumors is the fact that the same shell corporation has filed for “realityOS” trademark applications in other countries including Uganda and Brazil (via 9to5Mac), with some of these including a logo in Apple’s official font.
There’s been speculation recently about a potential preview of Apple’s mixed reality headset at WWDC 2022 on June 6. However, Mark Gurman says that’s unlikely to happen. A debut later in the year, perhaps at an in-person event alongside the iPhone 14 series, seems like the most plausible scenario right now.
