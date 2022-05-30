 'RealityOS' trademark hints at upcoming Apple AR/VR headset launch - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

'RealityOS' trademark hints at upcoming Apple AR/VR headset launch

Apple Wearables VR
@joshuaswingle
'RealityOS' trademark hints at upcoming Apple AR/VR headset launch
Weeks after Apple is understood to have shown off its first mixed reality headset to the board of directors, a new trademark filing suggests that a public announcement could be right around the corner.

Apple's mixed reality headset should run realityOS


As highlighted by Parker Ortolani of The Verge, two trademark applications were filed on December 8, 2021 in relation to the term “realityOS” under several categories including software, computer and video games, and wearable computer hardware.

References to “realityOS” have been found several times in Apple’s software, with the term believed to be the official marketing name for the operating system that Apple’s future AR headsets will run.

These trademark applications lead credence to this theory, although Apple is unsurprisingly not the company that filed them. Behind the applications is a mysterious company known as Realityo Systems LLC.

That company seems to be a temporary shell corporation intended to hide Apple’s trademark filings. It wouldn’t be the first time it has done such a thing, in fact it did so as recently as last year to protect the macOS 12 ‘Monterey’ name.

Adding fuel to the rumors is the fact that the same shell corporation has filed for “realityOS” trademark applications in other countries including Uganda and Brazil (via 9to5Mac), with some of these including a logo in Apple’s official font.

There’s been speculation recently about a potential preview of Apple’s mixed reality headset at WWDC 2022 on June 6. However, Mark Gurman says that’s unlikely to happen. A debut later in the year, perhaps at an in-person event alongside the iPhone 14 series, seems like the most plausible scenario right now.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

'Select' T-Mobile customers can now get a 'win-win' deal for themselves and their friends
'Select' T-Mobile customers can now get a 'win-win' deal for themselves and their friends
Which chip will the Galaxy S23 use? Insiders weigh in
Which chip will the Galaxy S23 use? Insiders weigh in
Killer new Amazon deal pairs discounted Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ with free Galaxy Watch 4
Killer new Amazon deal pairs discounted Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ with free Galaxy Watch 4
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 to have a smaller hinge and slimmer cover screen bezel?
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 to have a smaller hinge and slimmer cover screen bezel?
Time for Apple to stop being a control freak? Why the Apple Watch fails as a fashion accessory
Time for Apple to stop being a control freak? Why the Apple Watch fails as a fashion accessory
Vote now: Do you use cloud storage?
Vote now: Do you use cloud storage?

Popular stories

T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: same old 5G winner further extends lead in new tests
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: same old 5G winner further extends lead in new tests
Samsung takes an ax to its Galaxy S22 series pricing and throws in a free Galaxy Watch 4
Samsung takes an ax to its Galaxy S22 series pricing and throws in a free Galaxy Watch 4
Pixel 6 and Tensor after 7 months: Google’s super-smart chip sets the bar low for Pixel 7 to shine
Pixel 6 and Tensor after 7 months: Google’s super-smart chip sets the bar low for Pixel 7 to shine
Pixel 6 series gremlins are at it again
Pixel 6 series gremlins are at it again
Verizon kills off one Pixel 6 Pro variant months ahead of Google's Pixel 7 release
Verizon kills off one Pixel 6 Pro variant months ahead of Google's Pixel 7 release
This is our best look yet at Apple's iPhone 14 Pro in every color (gorgeous purple included)
This is our best look yet at Apple's iPhone 14 Pro in every color (gorgeous purple included)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless