Unity beta launched for the Vision Pro: gaming on Apple’s headset will be a thing for sure

You've certainly seen and probably even played Beat Saber. Well, it is also made in Unity.





Unity is one of the most famous and fan-favorite game engines on the market, due its robust set of tools and the ease-of-access that the platform provides. Oh, and the price tag of $0. The engine gets some flack for being clunky and often related to cheap games, but that is only because of how many people start making games and then never finish them.



