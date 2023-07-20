Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra on Amazon!
Reservations for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 are now live!
Hurry up and make your reservation to get some exclusive discounts.

Unity beta launched for the Vision Pro: gaming on Apple’s headset will be a thing for sure

2
Unity beta launched for the Vision Pro: gaming on Apple’s headset will be a thing for sure
Okay, so, a lot of the people that spent time watching Apple’s reveal of its first mixed-reality headset: the Vision Pro — which happened during WWDC of 2023 — immediately caught on to two things:

  • Apple didn’t talk about gaming at all
  • It’s really expensive, priced at $3,500

While only time will tell if there is an actual, valid reason behind the second statement, the first one is — of course — malleable. Developers gained access to visionOS (which is what the Vision Pro will be running on) and things started happening.

Now, if you happen to be a part of a unique group of people, who are both interested in the fabulous work-enhancing properties of the Vision Pro, which Apple showcased in details and gaming, then this one will probably make you smile: Unity launched a beta for visionOS.

You've certainly seen and probably even played Beat Saber. Well, it is also made in Unity.


Unity is one of the most famous and fan-favorite game engines on the market, due its robust set of tools and the ease-of-access that the platform provides. Oh, and the price tag of $0. The engine gets some flack for being clunky and often related to cheap games, but that is only because of how many people start making games and then never finish them.

If you need proof, then you need only browse games priced under $1.99 on Steam or the eShop. There is tons of those, they stick our a lot and are often referred to as "shovelware". 

But just in case you need examples to see what Unity is truly capable of, look no further than hits like Cuphead and Hollow Knight, Pokémon Go or even Blizzard’s very own Hearthstone card game. Oh, and Untitled Goose Game. Which, if you haven’t, you should play. *honks at you*

Unity got AR/VR support awhile back and the fact that such a popular and easy-to-work-with engine is getting a visionOS support means a couple of things:

  • We’re certainly going to see games for the Vision Pro (which we already knew)
  • This may entice indie developers to provide VR support to their titles, through projects like Apple Arcade for example, if something like that extends to the Vision Pro when it launches
  • More apps.

Because, yeah, Unity is also great for making apps. And the open-source, community-fueled nature of the engine also means that if you are itching for a specific type of app for the VisionPro, you won’t be entirely gatekept from making it yourself. Which is, in a word, splendid.

If you are eager to start your journey, then you can sign up right away over at Unity’s official website right here.

Popular stories

Vibe with a shark on your phone through this AR experience from Nat Geo and Verizon
Vibe with a shark on your phone through this AR experience from Nat Geo and Verizon
Shocker: Apple gives the Vision Pro its own division. Actually, that is shocking, so let me tell you why.
Shocker: Apple gives the Vision Pro its own division. Actually, that is shocking, so let me tell you why.
Thanks to the Apple Vision Pro, we might be in for a boom in AR tech
Thanks to the Apple Vision Pro, we might be in for a boom in AR tech
AI and AR join forces to bring Blockbuster-level makeup to your living room… Maybe!
AI and AR join forces to bring Blockbuster-level makeup to your living room… Maybe!
Roblox is bringing millions of new games to the Oculus VR headsets
Roblox is bringing millions of new games to the Oculus VR headsets
Wait, did Meta just cancel the Quest Pro out of fear that Apple’s Vision Pro will dominate the market?
Wait, did Meta just cancel the Quest Pro out of fear that Apple’s Vision Pro will dominate the market?
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Wait, did Meta just cancel the Quest Pro out of fear that Apple’s Vision Pro will dominate the market?
Wait, did Meta just cancel the Quest Pro out of fear that Apple’s Vision Pro will dominate the market?
Samsung and Philips will compete to make the best next-gen AR display, and we win no matter what
Samsung and Philips will compete to make the best next-gen AR display, and we win no matter what
Thanks to the Apple Vision Pro, we might be in for a boom in AR tech
Thanks to the Apple Vision Pro, we might be in for a boom in AR tech
Save the Earth from AR Space Invaders, now on iOS and Android
Save the Earth from AR Space Invaders, now on iOS and Android
Privacy Lost is a propaganda-style short film about what AR could be if Zuckerberg gets his way
Privacy Lost is a propaganda-style short film about what AR could be if Zuckerberg gets his way
Feel the pressure for real with a haptic shirt that augments your virtual reality
Feel the pressure for real with a haptic shirt that augments your virtual reality
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless