Apple’s foldable iPhone edges closer as supplier decision looms

By
0comments
Apple iPhone
A man holding an iPhone horizontally with video playing on the display.
Apple’s first foldable iPhone has been stuck in the rumor mill for years, but a new report suggests that a crucial step forward may finally be happening. The company is reportedly close to selecting a display supplier. This is a key decision that could shape the future of Apple's foldable ambitions.

Samsung or LG? Apple’s supplier decision is imminent.



This is not the first time; there has been a debate on which display manufacturer Apple will be choosing for its first foldable iPhone. The sources have mentioned Samsung and LG as the leading companies but this has not been announced. A new report from Naver blogger “yeux1122” claims that Apple is now close to selecting its foldable display supplier.

The report conforms with earlier supply chain rumors, pointing out that Apple is very selective when it comes to its suppliers especially when it comes to the displays, which are resistant to breaks and have no creases – both of which are a significant issue with foldable displays. No supplier has been identified yet, but it is mentioned that domestic component manufacturers are coming close to meeting Apple’s quality requirements.

Citation of the source claims that Apple may select its display supplier between late February and early April. Nonetheless, as it usually happens with Apple’s supply chain, the concrete numbers may not be available until the last minute, or may not appear at all.

In the meantime, industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has reported that Apple’s foldable project has moved to the “formal development stage” and is now in the design stage. However, it should be noted that we are still several years away from seeing the iPhone Flip appear on the market. The rumors indicate that it will be available between 2026 and 2027, with a foldable iPad may come out in 2028, as mentioned in a recently leaked Apple product roadmap.

Apple appears to be moving forward with its foldable iPhone, but the wait is far from over. If the timeline holds, we’re still several years away from seeing an iPhone Flip on the shelves. However, with a supplier decision potentially just around the corner, we may finally be seeing the first real steps toward an Apple foldable.
Aleksandar Anastasov
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

