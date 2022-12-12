Sony Xperia 1 V release date, price, features, and news





The Sony Xperia 1 V is the upcoming flagship phone from the Japanese manufacturer. Sony made it perfectly clear that it wouldn't follow the smartphone conventions, and since the rejuvenation of the Xperia lineup back in 2019 with the Xperia Mark 1 , things have been very exciting for all Sony fans out there.In a world where one manufacturer copies the notch from another only to get the "favor" returned later, Sony is brave enough to go its own way, and not only that, but it also dares to put the craziest innovations in its flagship phones. While "dynamic islands" are the focus of whole lineups, Sony works on things such as moving lens elements to offer continuous zoom, 1-inch sensors, professional-grade software, and many more.That's why we're very excited when the time for a new Xperia flagship starts to draw near. Even though it's still early days, we're going to summarize everything we know about the upcoming Xperia 1 V phone in this article. Here we go!









Sony had a big problem with the announcement and release schedule for the Xperia lineup, especially with the early models. The Japanese were so eager to show their new models, sometimes months before the actual market release, that it resulted in poor sales, as people had forgotten about the phone and all the hype had gone cold by the time the model reached the shelves.



Now, that has been rectified with the last generation. Sony has acknowledged the problem and vowed to shorten the wait between the announcement and release. It all happened within a month last time, so things are definitely getting better.









* - probable dates







* - probable dates

You can see all this neatly summarized in the table above. It's still early days, and there are a couple of months until the official announcement, but if Sony sticks to its spring/summer release schedule, we should see the Xperia 1 V sometime in late May or early June.





Xperia 1 V price





The price tag of Sony's late flagship phone has been a painful subject for all Sony fans. The bad news is that Sony isn't afraid to charge exorbitant prices for its latest phone, making it significantly more expensive than all of its competitors and sometimes pushing into premium foldable territory.The good news is that these prices quickly fall, and you can get the phone with a huge discount just a couple of months later.





* - anticipated prices





The prices in the table above shouldn't scare you. Even though the Xperia 1 IV launched at the mind-boggling price of $1,599 for the 256GB model, just a month later the price dropped to $1,199 at the official site, and that was for the 512GB model. much more reasonable, and through some deals here and there, you could get the last generation for under $1,000. That being said, expect a hefty price tag at launch; we won't be surprised if Sony matches the last generation's prices or even goes all out with a more expensive phone.





Xperia 1 V camera

Here's where the magic happens! at least in the past few generations. The Xperia 1 III features the first periscope zoom system able to move its lenses in order to offer two separate focal lengths: 70 mm and 105 mm. Then the Xperia 1 IV took that idea further, offering a true continuous zoom between 85mm and 125mm. Check out this interview we did with Sony's engineers to get more details about the unique system.





There's little to no information about the camera system in the Xperia 1 V at the moment - just some wild rumors suggesting that it will feature three cameras with variable zoom but that's highly unlikely. What's more likely is Sony using its newly developed IMX989 1-inch camera sensor in the Xperia 1 V. It's almost certain at this point, as there's no reason for Sony not to use its own best camera sensor in the next Xperia.





Some of you might remember the 1-inch Some of you might remember the 1-inch Xperia PRO-I , but it was a completely different stunt from Sony. This phone used a modified 1-inch sensor from the compact RX100 Sony camera. We think that Sony will keep and polish the continuous zoom system in the Xperia 1 V, probably offer a longer range, something like 70mm to 210mm.





Xperia 1 V storage





The storage situation with Xperia phones is a bit complicated. The first Xperia started at 64GB, while the latter models only offered 256/512GB variations. The fact that make things complicated is that all Xperia phones come with microSD card slot, and the later models support up to 1TB cards. This to some extend renders buying a larger base memory configuration unnecessary.





There are speculations that Sony might try and offer a 1TB Xperia 1 V but we think that's unlikely, mainly because of the said microSD card slot.





Xperia 1 V storage capacity:

256 GB

512 GB

1TB (rumored)





Xperia 1 V design

As far as design is concerned, we don't have anything concrete to report at the moment. You can be certain, however, that the next Xperia 1V phone will be unmistakably Sony at its core. The rectangular design will most likely remain unchanged, courtesy of the 21:9 screen aspect ratio. We don't expect Sony to start drilling holes into the display, so the same symmetrical bezels are probably going to remain unchanged too.

There might be some change on the camera bump, although it's not very likely. Sony has kept the position and shape of the camera system unchanged for the past three generations, and there's no reason to tinker with that on the Xperia 1 V. Some suggest a PRO-I-inspired camera bump, but that would create a bad situation for both the PRO-I and the Xperia 1 V and unnecessarily merge the two designs.

What we might get is new colors - the last time we spoke with Sony, we got a hint that the company is looking to refresh the color scheme and bring in some cool new hues. We sincerely hope that's the case.

Xperia 1 V display

Sony Xperia flagship have been consistently in the top spot when it comes to display benchmarks. The 4K 120Hz panel in the Xperia 1 IV is a true marvel, and a joy to look at. It can output super accurate colors, supports HDR technology, and also makes use of Sony's Bravia X1 tech.



What Sony could improve though is the refresh rate situation. Even though the Xperia 1 IV features a 120Hz panel, it's not a true LTPO display and can only switch between several modes. We would like to see a 1-120Hz display with some bumped up brightness.



Other than that, all the Bravia tech will most likely remain onboard, and the resolution will also remain at 4K. Sony has big plans of making the Xperia lineup a multimedia machine, and is gearing up to launch a streaming service. No reason to ditch the 4K resolution if the company would want people to enjoy 4K movies on the gorgeous 21:9 display.



Xperia 1 V battery

Sony has been upgrading the battery capacity of its flagship phones steadily through the years. The original Xperia 1 started with a 3,330mAh battery, and several generations later, we have a 5,000mAh battery. Even though some competitors fall short of the 5,000mAh mark, this is now pretty standard on most flagship phones.

We expect Sony to keep the 5,000mAh battery in the Xperia 1 V, and we might as well get a slight bump with 50-100mAh but that's highly speculative at the moment. All Xperia 1 phones have featured wireless charging and the latest generation also boaster reverse wireless charging, so there's no reason to think the Xperia 1 V would be any different.





We would like to see a slight bump in fast charging, though. The Xperia 1 IV supports only 30W wired, which isn't bad but falls short compared to most rivals, Galaxy S Ultra series included.





Xperia 1 V features and software





We also expect the double-action shutter button to remain an integral feature of the Xperia 1 V, and it's just a joy to use and gives a completely different shooting experience. We also would like to see the MusicPro app realizing its full potential, as at the time of testing it was pretty barebone.





Xperia 1 V hardware and specs









Sony has been a bit conservative when it comes to hardware and processors, in particular. While other manufacturers don't hesitate to put the latest chipsets in their phones, Sony treads carefully and sometimes chooses an older chipset in favor of stability and fewer overheating problems.That being said, we'd love to see the Xperia 1 V equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, but there's some doubt about that, as the phone's production cycle may have already ended, leaving it too late to accommodate Qualcomm's latest silicon. In the worst-case scenario, we'd get a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which isn't ideal but is still a very powerful and efficient chip.





We also expect 12GB of RAM on the base version with a chance to see a 16/512GB model, or even a 16GB/1TB premium version.





Should I wait for the Xperia 1 V?





You should wait for the Xperia 1 V if you want to get a non-conventional phone that can do a lot of things. If you miss your microSD card slot and 3.5mm audio jack and hate notches and cutouts, Xperia is your only choice.





You should not wait for the Xperia 1 V if you already have an Xperia 1 IV. Chances are the innovations won't be that big and won't justify buying the next model. That's especially true if you bought your last Xperia full price. Our best advice in both cases is to wait a couple of months. We know it's hard but you'll get a much better deal.





The Xperia 1 V will most likely ship with Android 13 out of the box, and you should expect a very clean and free of bloatware experience. Granted, Sony has a couple of apps, but you would want these, as they are great: the Pro-suite is a must-have for all content creators; there's a game optimization software; there are some battery tweaks; all in all, these are very useful additions to the core Android experience.It's interesting to see if Sony would keep the side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the Xperia 1 V, as many people complained about it during its various iterations. We don't think Sony would go for an under-display solution, as it would mean trying something untested and messing up the design philosophy.