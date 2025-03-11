Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro Review: Excellent value tablet with a few flaws
Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro Intro
Aside from wowing us with the Xiaomi 15 Ultra last week, Xiaomi has many other current-gen devices in the roster that are notable.
Driven by the ever-present desire for maximum screen real estate, the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro tablet is perfectly positioned as the larger sidekick to a great phone like the Xiaomi 15 or the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, complementing the ecosystem.
It's a proper flagship tablet, with the right specs and a great design, as well as an array of optional accessories that make it quite versatile.
Let's explore the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro, its ins and outs, and find if it's a good tablet.
Table of Contents:
- Specs
- Design and Display
- Camera
- Performance
- Software
- Battery and Charging
- Audio Quality and Haptics
- Should you buy it?
Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro Specs
A well-spec'd slate
|Specs
|Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro
|Size and Weight
|251.2 x 173.4 x 6.2 mm
500 gr
|Display
|11.2" IPS LCD
3200 x 2136 px
144Hz
HDR, Dolby Vision
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 (4 nm)
|Memory
|8GB RAM + 128GB UFS 3.1
8GB RAM + 256GB UFS 4.0
12GB RAM + 512GB UFS 4.0
|Software
|Android 15 / Xiaomi HyperOS 2
|Cameras
|50MP main
2MP depth sensor
32MP front wide
|Battery Size
|8850 mAh
|Charging Speeds
|67W wired charge
Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro Design and Display
Wait, is that not an iPad Pro?
Surely that's an iPad...? (Image by PhoneArena)
Well, there's no way around that––the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro is a dead-ringer for another pretty popular Pro tablet, namely Apple's iPad Pro 11-inch.
Starting from the overall aesthetics, the similar aluminum design, the overall aspect ratio and the button placement, you'd be forgiven for mistaking the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro for an iPad. Heck, if it wasn't for the slightly different camera bump, you'd be forgiven for mistaking the two tablets if you weren't looking.
Now, that's both good and bad.
On one hand, this tablet doesn't really shine with anything in particular, and instead of relying on its own design language, Xiaomi has gone full homage mode to Apple. That's not very cool.
On the other hand, however, there's no denying that by copying the iPad, the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro has adopted its strengths. The device is fairly sleek and feels very nice in the hand. The design feels premium and high-end, with a pleasant heft that still doesn't weigh it down too much. It's also fairly slim at 6.2 mm of thickness, which is on par with other similarly sized tablets.
The tablet comes with an 11.2-inch display, which strikes the perfect balance between size and manageability. This here is not a hulking behemoth like the weird Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, and it's not as useless as the latest iPad mini, it's just the right size. The display is a high-res 3200 x 2136-pixel one, boasting a versatile iPad-like aspect ratio of 3:2, and refreshing at up to 144Hz.
It's an okay display, but it's not OLED (Image by PhoneArena)
What's not great is the display technology––it's IPS LCD. Sure, there's nothing wrong with LCD screens, especially high-quality like this one, but this one can't really hold water to an OLED panel: colors aren't very punchy, the contrast is noticeably worse in comparison with the pitch blacks of an OLED, and the overall brightness isn't too great, so using your tablet outside isn't great.
There are many display-related settings that allow you to fine-tune the appearance and the color temperature to your liking, even pick among a handful of presets, but whatever you do, you won't be able to nail that OLED display look. That's the biggest shortcoming of the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro, and it's the single most annoying "caveat".
In our in-house tests, the screen turns out to be fairly bright at 750 nits, but also average when it comes to contrast and color accuracy. The default color temperature is also noticeably on the colder side, which most IPS LCD screens still do, but there are ways around that if you meddle with the display-related settings.
Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro unboxing and accessories
Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro unboxing (Image by PhoneArena)
Inside the box, you get the tablet itself, a USB-A to USB-C cable, some leaflets, and manuals. No charger is provided, so you will have to supply your own.
What's cool with the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro is the ecosystem that the company has built around the tablet. Today we will take a look at two of the available keyboards for the tablet, as well as the dedicated stylus that Xiaomi has in store.
Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro Focus Keyboard is very nice (Image by PhoneArena)
First comes the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro Focus keyboard, which is a sturdy full-sized keyboard that the tablet magnetically attaches to.
It is extremely similar to Apple's Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro, and allows for rigid fixing of the angle, has a full numbers row, directional buttons, and most importantly, a useful trackpad. It lacks a dedicated USB-C port in the hinge, though.
The keys boast a decent amount of travel, making it pretty comfortable to write on. The Focus keyboard is made of PU leather and feels nice to the touch.
Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro Keyboard (right) is more compact, but lacks the trackpad (Image by PhoneArena)
The other available keyboard is simply called Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro Keyboard, and it also doubles as a protective case. It is more compact and lightweight, and uses a ridge to hold the tablet up in place. This means that you lose the useful trackpad here. The buttons and the available keys are similar to the Focus keyboard, though it's definitely a bit less rewarding and comfortable to write here.
Xiaomi's Focus Pen is pretty decent, too (Image by PhoneArena)
Finally, we have the Xiaomi Focus Pen, which is a pretty decent and pleasing to use stylus. It is a Bluetooth-enabled accessory with 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity, as well as low 3ms latency.
There are three buttons on the pen, which maximize its usefulness. The Spotlight button enables the pointer, highlighter, or remote shutter in the camera app. There's also the writing button, which lets you quickly open up the Mi Canvas app and write down anything, while the last button lets you quickly create a screenshot and edit it.
Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro Camera
A good camera for tablet
The tablet comes with a large 50MP camera on the back, which lets you zoom up to 2X without sacrificing too much image quality. That's great, even though rear cameras aren't usually a strong point of tablets. You can take 4K60fps videos with the rear camera.
The front camera is a high-res 32MP one, and it's also pretty good for both your standard selfie and video calls. However, it doesn't let you take 4K or smooth 60fps footage, so you're maxing out at 1080p30fps. Not great.
Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro Performance & Benchmarks
Ample power in reserve
Performance is admirable (Image by PhoneArena)
The Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro comes with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, which is just a tiny step beneath the Snapdragon 8 Elite.
And it's plenty fast for just about any activity you might think of, except for intense gaming where the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro might exhibit some hiccups.
In our in-house tests, the device fares well in comparison with the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra in the single-core Geekbench 6 test, but drops off in the multi-core test. In the 3DMark Extreme Stress test, Xiaomi's tablet performs just okay. This makes it acceptable for light gaming only.
Performance Benchmarks:
Memory-wise, we get 8GB of RAM with either 128 or 256GB of storage, as well as the range-topping version with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Have in mind that the 128GB version uses the slower UFS 3.1 storage.
Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro Software
HyperOS is visually appealing, but very buggy (Image by PhoneArena)
The Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro comes with MIUI's successor, Xiaomi HyperOS, and should be supported for four years.
The latest software is based on Android 15 and comes with lots of personalization and customization features, but it doesn't take long to notice that it's very buggy and glitchy. It has inherited nearly half-a-decade old bugs from MIUI, like the unintentional double-tapping in the Mi Remote app, rendering it largely unusable.
If we distance ourselves from the bugs, the interface is fairly functional. If you have another Xiaomi device, you can use hand-off apps and activities between the two devices. There's even a feature that lets you view your phone's screen on the tablet, which is similar to the MacBook's iPhone Mirroring.
Speaking of the Apple ecosystem, you can use the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro as a wireless display for your Mac, which is usually a feature reserved to iPads.
As is normal in 2025, there's lots of AI on board. First, we have Google's Gemini available on board, which is kind of standard for modern Android devices, but things don't stop here.
Xiaomi HyperAI lets you use cloud-based AI features in many stock apps, like the Gallery, the stock notes app, and more. Neither of these AI features are unique, but they do work as expected.
Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro Battery
A fairly large battery with great battery life
Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro
( 8850 mAh )
( 8850 mAh )
Battery Life Estimate
5h 39m
Ranks #2 for phones tested in the past 2 years
Average is 5h
Browsing
11h 54m
Average is 9h 55m
Video
8h 20m
Average is 7h 17m
Gaming
9h 12m
Average is 8h 33m
Charging speed
67W
Charger
64%
30 min
1h
Full charge
Ranks #2 for phones released in the past 2 years
Wireless Charging
N/A
Charger
N/A
30 min
N/A
Full charge
The Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro boasts a large 8,850mAh battery in its thin body, and we're pleased to report that it lasts a fairly long time, especially when compared to its rivals.
The tablet lasts nearly 12 hours in our dedicated web browsing test, which aims to emulate a standard browsing experience with the screen set at 200 nits. In video, the Pad 7 Pro equals the result achieved by Apple's larger 13-inch iPad Pro, which is a great result, and finally, in the gaming test, it lasts a considerable 9 hours and some change.
PhoneArena Battery Test Results:
USB-C for charging
Charging-wise, the tablet comes with fast 67W wired charging, and even though it doesn't boast a charger in the box, we are pleased as it charges fully in just one hour. That's significantly faster than most of its rivals save for the OnePlus Pad 2.
Audio quality and haptics
The Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro features quad speakers with Dolby Vision Atmos, and the audio quality is pretty good. The soundstage isn't abnormally wide, but it's wide enough, and sound doesn't get too distorted at high-volume levels. The bass is acceptable, while the mids and highs are enjoyable to listen to.
As far as haptics, there aren't one, just like on the iPad, bummer!
Should you get the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro?
The Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro is a great tablet that offers tremendous value.
Starting at £449.00 in the UK (around $580), it's a great bang for the buck, delivering good performance, excellent battery life and charging speeds, as well as a customizable albeit buggy interface.
We don't really like that it copies the iPad to the T, but at least the design feels premium enough. The biggest issue here is the LCD screen at the front, which is okay but a far cry from OLED screens, so you're making a compromise here.
Overall, it's a decent slate that should be considered by Android fans looking to score a decent tablet on a budget.
