Google Pixel Watch 4 vs Apple Watch Series 11: Wear OS is mounting up some real competition

However, for the sake of the comparison, let's touch base and see how Apple's and Google's respective smartwatches are coping in late 2025.

Both wearables are available in two differently sized versions: 41mm and 45mm for the Pixel Watch 4 , while the Apple Watch can be yours in 42mm and 46mm versions.

The Apple Watch Series 11 hasn't drastically changed either. It scores a new OLED display with much wider viewing angles, allowing you to view your content from more acute angles than before. Apple has also introduced a much more scratch-resistant glass, which should give you peace of mind in terms of durability.

Aside from looking great, the Pixel Watch 4 has scored a much brighter screen that can now get up to 3,000 nits of brightness. The slightly thinner bezels on the side mean that you can view more content on the display. Google has also made the smartwatch way more serviceable, so you can rest assured that in the off-chance of bumping the screen on a sharp edge, you won't need to get a whole new smartwatch but can get this one repaired.

We get a stunning pebble-like design with the Pixel Watch 4 , which also has a slightly domed glass. It's stunning to both watch and use in real life, and is definitely stunning in terms of appearance.

In terms of design, neither of these two smartwatches diverges from the railroaded design language guidelines set by their predecessors.





Bands

No changes









In terms of band attachment mechanisms, neither Google nor Apple has deployed any changes to their already-established ones. This is great, as it ensures your collection of watch bands will be compatible with the new wearables.





Granted, Apple's push-button mechanism is definitely easier to detach from the case, as Google's offset button requires that much more extra force and is not really convenient. Granted, you don't change your watch band every day, but if you do, an Apple Watch would be less of a hassle.





There's a huge variety of smartwatch bands available for either wearable, but honestly, given Apple's brand image, the variety is greater on the Apple Watch side.

The best of Wear OS and watchOS





Pixel Watch 4 delivers Google's Material 3 Expressive design language to the smartwatch wearable, and it's a perfect match for The latest Wear OS update to thedelivers Google's Material 3 Expressive design language to the smartwatch wearable, and it's a perfect match for Android 16 . It delivers funky colors and very customizable watch faces, which finally look great and not like you've lifted them straight from a Google Sheets table. Very nice!





The Pixel Watch 4 , being a Google smartwatch, now has full support for Gemini on your wrist. It lets you ask the assistant anything you'd otherwise do on your phone, and it will reply with full voice guidance.









Notable here are the connectivity differences. While the Apple Watch scores 5G, the Pixel Watch 4 also gets satellite connectivity in the US only.





New this year on the Pixel Watch 4 is a dual-chip architecture, which we have seen before on most of OnePlus' own line of smartwatches. Google says the Pixel Watch 4 is noticeably faster than before while using half the power, which is honestly great, but the real benefit of that system comes to the battery life, which is much better than on the Pixel Watch 3 .





Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Series 11 comes along with watchOS 26, which brings Apple's new Liquid Glass design on your wrist. The translucent design language is an acquired taste, but looks better on the watch rather than the iPhone.





New features here include Wrist Flick, which lets you dismiss notifications and calls with a wrist flick. You also get Smart Stack hints, better replies in the Messages app as well as Live Translation when your watch is paired with an Apple Intelligence -capable phone. You can finally access the Notes app on the Apple Watch, and you get an improved Sleep Score.





Heart Rate Accuracy





Both the Pixel Watch 4 and the Apple Watch Series 11 come with the essential cardio-monitoring tools. The Apple Watch Series 11 has scored a pretty decent new feature that will alert you if it detects any hypertension.





Sleep Tracking Accuracy





Both devices will track your sleep and present you with a sleep score in the morning, which is based on the sleep cycles and heart rate rhythm. The higher the score, the better.







Battery and Charging A win for the Pixel Watch 4



With the Apple Watch Series 11 , Apple has improved the battery life of the wearable, or at least has updated its official battery life figures. These now say the device will last… 24 hours, up from the 18 hours of yore.

In our experience, this one is still a one-day smartwatch in real life and you still need to charge it daily, but you'd end the day with noticeably more battery percentage than before.

The Pixel Watch 4 does, though. It now lasts up to 40 hours with the always-on display turned off or 30 hours with it enabled, which is a decent bump from the battery life of the previous model.

In my experience, the Pixel Watch 4 would last you a day and a half with non-stop wear (including sleep tracking).







Models and Prices

The Pixel Watch 4 is available in two sizes: 41mm and 45mm. The Bluetooth-only versions cost $349.99 and $399.99, respectively, while the LTE-enabled versions sell for $449.99 and $499.99.

Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Series 11 can be yours in 42mm or 46mm versions, either one available in either aluminum of titanium. The regular Bluetooth-only ones cost $399 and $429, while the 5G-enabled versions will cost you $499 and $529.





Voice Calls and Haptics

Both smartwatches allow you to take and make calls. With the Bluetooth-only versions, you can only do that when your phone is nearby. On the cellular-enabled models, you can do that independently from your phone.

The quality is acceptable in both instances, though.



