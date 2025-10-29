Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
US-only | Use code PARENA15 for a 15% discount!

iPhone 20 to come in 2027 with 2024 camera tech on board: but that's a good thing, right?

We wouldn't want Apple to rush things and mess it all up.

By
8comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Editorials iPhone
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Orange iPhone from up close.
In two years time, the iPhone 20 should be a fact and I expect lots of reviews, celebrations and meltdowns to commemorate the anniversary.

Only time will tell if it's going to be an iPhone that would make Steve Jobs proud, but until then, we have lots of room to speculate.

It's crazy that we're already getting rumors about it, yet, that's precisely what's happening:


What's the story



In short, the alleged iPhone 20 that's due in 2027 could arrive with some fresh camera sensor technology. Well, as fresh as possible, given that we're talking about something that debuted 2024 (and a prototype was presented in 2019) – a LOFIC sensor.

On March 18, 2024, OmniVision launched the OV50K40 sensor, the industry's first that incorporates TheiaCel technology (which combines OmniVision's proprietary HDR technology with LOFIC). There's also the OV50R, and the high-end 1-inch OV50X, which all benefit from OmniVision's technology.

Better late than never



It's easy to pick on Apple (and I enjoy doing it) for lagging behind numerous competitors, when it comes to camera tech. Or foldables. Or battery capacity. Or display brightness. Or anti-reflective screen capabilities. Or even AI, for that matter. Not to mention the tear-jerking prices on those things.

Now, don't get me wrong: iPhone photos can (and are) amazing, the videos – even more so. Not even the iPhone Pro models, but "vanilla" models (like the iPhone 14, for example) take great snaps and selfies.

But I find it laughable that Apple, a company which is usually in the Top 3 of the largest American companies by market cap, doesn't offer

Because that's the problem: there simply aren't enough iOS devices to choose from, if you want some exotic cameras to choose from. You've got the vanilla model (main + ultra-wide setup), the Pro duo (same, but with a dedicated telephoto, too), some older Plus models (main + ultra-wide), SE models and the new recruits: the iPhone 16e and the iPhone Air. The last mentions in this list are not exactly what one would count as "photography wizards"…

Meanwhile, the Android camp is (almost) fully loaded and offers quadruple camera setups with two dedicated zoom snappers, cameras that offer 10x zoom, or huge 1-inch sensors. Some Android champs also bring dedicated telephoto extenders for crazy range, native 35mm focal length (instead of the much wider 23mm), 200MP sensors, variable aperture lenses, multi-spectral cameras, physically larger pixels on a sensor…

Recommended Stories

iPhones perform great (outstanding, even – in the right hands), but they kind of lack that "wow" factor when it comes to extravagant camera properties.

Hey, what's LOFIC?



It's time we address the aforementioned LOFIC abbreviation: it stands for lateral overflow integration capacitors, which in return means that such sensors can offer a bit wider dynamic range. And who wouldn't want that?!

A LOFIC sensor works by giving each pixel a backup for extra light. When a pixel gets more light than it can normally handle, the extra is absorbed by a tiny built-in capacitor instead of being lost. This lets the camera capture both the brightest and darkest parts of a scene at the same time.

Thanks to this system, the sensor has a much wider dynamic range, meaning it can record more detail in shadows and highlights in a single shot. Some reports say LOFIC sensors can reach up to 20 stops of dynamic range, which is similar to what professional cinema cameras can do.

It's especially useful in tricky lighting, like shooting in bright sun while parts of the scene are in deep shade, or indoors with bright windows. This technology helps prevent blown-out highlights and dark, muddy shadows.

In short, LOFIC acts like a safety net for each pixel, making sure your photos keep details in both the dark and bright areas.

Devices like the Xiaomi 17 Pro, the Huawei Pura 80 Ultra, and the Honor Magic 6 Ultimate already take advantage of LOFIC sensor technology.

The future holds lots of camera improvements for the iPhone



Variable apertures are the other stuff that might be coming in terms of camera upgrades: this enhancement could bless the iPhone 18 Pro duo as early as next September.

So far, reports suggest Apple may introduce a variable aperture on the 48MP Fusion main camera for both the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, marking the first time an iPhone would allow physical adjustment of the lens opening.

This would give users further control over the exposure , enabling better low-light photos and customizable depth of field. Previous Pro models used fixed apertures, as you know. The leak also claims that both main and telephoto cameras will have larger apertures, improving overall light performance.

At the end of the day, yes: Apple is to blame here for lagging behind. And should be blamed.

But it's cool that finally some exotic camera stuff is coming to the iPhone. Even if "finally" means two years from now and if the leak about the LOFIC sensor turns out to be true.

Let's hope nothing changes in 24 months. Damn, that's a long time.

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
COMMENTS (8)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 9

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 4

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 3
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T's ad campaign against T-Mobile just backfired in a big way
AT&T's ad campaign against T-Mobile just backfired in a big way
Galaxy TriFold launch markets revealed, and only a few made the cut
Galaxy TriFold launch markets revealed, and only a few made the cut
iOS 26 has an amazing AirPods feature you’ll want to activate right away
iOS 26 has an amazing AirPods feature you’ll want to activate right away
OnePlus 15 is official with 10 important upgrades: check out the good and bad!
OnePlus 15 is official with 10 important upgrades: check out the good and bad!
Galaxy S26 Ultra launches soon – and these 7 upgrades will blow you away
Galaxy S26 Ultra launches soon – and these 7 upgrades will blow you away
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1

Latest News

At the right moment, T-Mobile puts empathy ahead of profit
At the right moment, T-Mobile puts empathy ahead of profit
Samsung is finally plugging the biggest hole in its Galaxy ecosystem
Samsung is finally plugging the biggest hole in its Galaxy ecosystem
Huawei Mate 70 Air leak shows how the latest slim phone may look
Huawei Mate 70 Air leak shows how the latest slim phone may look
Verizon's smug stance crumbles after brutal Q3, and its new move may be too little, too late
Verizon's smug stance crumbles after brutal Q3, and its new move may be too little, too late
YouTube is about to make all videos look much better, regardless of platform
YouTube is about to make all videos look much better, regardless of platform
This is proof that AI has made the iPhone yesterday's old news
This is proof that AI has made the iPhone yesterday's old news
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless