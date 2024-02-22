Galaxy A55 vs Galaxy A35: Which one will be the better affordable phone?

Intro





Flagship season is mostly over for Samsung as the Galaxy S24 is already official and in people's pockets, but the age of the mid-rangers is just beginning.





The Galaxy A55 and the Galaxy A35 are both coming soon to bolster the ranks of Samsung's mid-range lineups, which is due for a refresh this spring. Just like the company's flagship phones, the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 won't be that much different from their predecessors and will mostly reiterate the same general design and hardware loadouts of their predecessors.





So, which once could potentially be the better mid-ranger?





Design and Size

Key Archipelago





Both the Galaxy A55 and the Galaxy A35 will be utilizing Samsung's new-fangled Key Island design language, or more correctly, 'design feature'. What exactly is this Key Island, you might ask, and we shall answer. Apparently, it's a bulk on the right-hand side of the device that houses both the power button and the volume rocker. The Key Island doesn't seem to do any other purpose that look different and interesting, but it looks like it would grace the whole A-series range.





Galaxy A55 , the Galaxy A35 will be scoring a punch-hole instead of a V-shaped notch, which has been a long-time coming for certain. Both phones will be aluminum-glass sandwiches with mostly flat side frames, similarly to the Galaxy S24 and Aside from this change, little else has seemingly changed. Just like the, the Galaxy A35 will be scoring a punch-hole instead of a V-shaped notch, which has been a long-time coming for certain. Both phones will be aluminum-glass sandwiches with mostly flat side frames, similarly to theand Galaxy S24 Plus





Both phones will come with IP67 water and dust resistance, which is a great thing to have on a mid-ranger. Sure thing, it's a step-down from IP68, which allows you to submerge your device deeper, but that's basically a non-issue.





As far as ports and buttons go, expect the standard selection of a power button and volume rocker on the Key Island as well as a USB Type-C port at the bottom. While you will be able to plug in the USB cable that will undoubtedly be found inside the box, don't expect a charger inside. That was the case with the Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34, and Samsung rarely backtracks on its decisions.





Display Differences





Similar to last year, the Galaxy A35 will once again feature a slightly larger display than the Galaxy A55 . As per the rumors, the difference could be just 0.1 inches in favor of the Galaxy A35, which will come with a 6.6-inch screen in comparison with the 6.5-inch Galaxy A55 , but that's a noteworthy difference nonetheless.





Aside from the slight size contrast, the rest of the display specs will likely sync up. Both phones will come with Super AMOLED screens that will be able to go as high up as 120Hz in terms of refresh rate, delivering a very smooth experience.





Other than that, we'd love to see brighter screens with higher maximum brightness. Such a move would be in line with the industry trends that tend to maximize display brightness, which should be already trickling down to mid-rangers.





Performance and Software

The reign of Exynos is nigh





Both the Galaxy A55 and the Galaxy A35 will be relying on Samsung's Exynos line of mid-range chips, the Exynos 1480 and the Exynos 1380, respectively. We probably shouldn't expect too much out of those as they will be mid-range chips after all, so any comparisons with Qualcomm's Snapdragon mid-rangers would be irrelevant. We are hopeful that despite that, the new phones will deliver more than decent performance.





In terms of storage and memory, we anticipate both devices to come in two versions, one with 128GB and the other with 256GB of storage, with 8GB of RAM. What's more, there's a pretty high chance that users will be able to increase the available storage thanks to a microSD card.





Camera

Triple cameras are not what they used to be





Both the Galaxy A55 and the Galaxy A35 will come with triple cameras, but you will certainly two of those almost 99% of the time. Why is that? As is tradition, Samsung will be once again equipping the two mid-rangers with useless macro cameras, whose utility is emulated with the ultra-wide camera on many other phones.





Specs-wise, the main difference could be in the megapixel count of the two phones. The Galaxy A55 will likely come with a 50MP main and a 32MP ultra-wide, whereas the Galaxy A35 will likely have slightly less in terms of megapixels. Quality-wise, the Galaxy A55 would likely have a slightly upper hand, but that remains to be seen.





Audio Quality and Haptics





Neither the Galaxy A54 nor the Galaxy A34 were without their weaknesses, so both the Galaxy A55 and the Galaxy A35 have quite a lot in terms of potential improvements that they could fix. This applies to both the so-so audio quality coming out of the speakers as well as the slightly mushy haptic feedback.





Battery Life and Charging

Same batteries, same battery life?





Our current expectation for both phones is that they will feature 5,000mAh batteries, which is the standard amount you should expect from an Android phone these days. This strikes a very good balance between capacity and battery life, and hopefully, the Exynos chips can deliver on the efficiency front, which would be very impactful on endurance.





In terms of charging, it sounds very logical that Samsung will bake in 25W charging support (which is the same as the one on the Galaxy S24 ). Fully charging the two devices would likely take an hour and a half or more, or less.





Specs Comparison





The hardware specs of the two phones are nowhere near official, but we can anticipate what the hardware differences would be based on leaks and rumors. For the full comparison, check out our dedicated Galaxy A55 vs Galaxy A35 specs comparison page









Summary





Both the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 are already shaping up to be minor generational upgrades over their predecessors. Nothing too drastic in terms of new features, but as long as the price doesn't change, the two could end up on the best-selling lists once again.





While the Galaxy A34 wasn't available in the US, we hope this will change with the Galaxy A35. Potentially, the phone could carry a $400 price tag, while the Galaxy A55 should cost around $450. Quite affordable.







