Clutter be gone: iOS 26 tidies up the photo mess

iOS 18 entirely changed the layout of the Photos app. There were no longer multiple tabs of content, and iPhone users were greeted with a single-page design. The Library became a grid in the top half of the screen, and carousels of featured sections were positioned below.

Obviously, tabs would make it easier to go to a specific section, but iOS 18 doomed iPhone users to scroll and try to find themselves in the clutter.





iOS 26 , iOS 18 . The new Photos app now has two tabs, Library and Collections, with the former being the grid view of all your images. Now, with Apple introduces tabs back, backtracking a little bit from the changes made in. The new Photos app now has two tabs, Library and Collections, with the former being the grid view of all your images.





The Collections tab features carousels of images and videos. It includes a section for Albums, as well as Media Types and Utilities. At the top are Memories, which are the generated slideshows Apple seems to like quite a lot. Also, you get a section to generate with Apple Intelligence using text.





