Rumor claims OnePlus foldable will not be a carbon copy of Oppo Find N2, will launch in Q3 2023

OnePlus
1
Rumor claims OnePlus foldable will not be a carbon copy of Oppo Find N2, will launch in Q3 2023
One reason why foldables have not taken off to the extent many believed they would is, paradoxically, Samsung - the company that paved the way for the innovative form factor in the first place. For long, foldables were a one-horse race, with little to no competition, especially in the Western markets.

Nevertheless, in 2023, this will finally change as many manufacturers will be entering the foldable market with devices of their own. One tech giant that is gearing up for its foldable debut is OnePlus. According to a recent rumor, the Chinese tech giant will be launching its first foldable in a couple of months and it will not be exactly what we were initially expecting.

The new bit of information was brought forward via Weibo by prominent leaker Digital Chat Station, and subsequently covered by 9to5Google in a dedicated article. According to the source, the OnePlus foldable will launch in Q3 2023 and will feature a 2K display.

It should be noted that the timing coincides perfectly with the launch of Samsung’s Galaxy Z lineup (which typically takes place in August). Hence, OnePlus’ device will try to directly challenge the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

However, the second part of the leak raises more questions than answers. Initially, we were expecting 2 OnePlus foldables - a notepad and a clamshell one, which would essentially be rebranded versions of the Oppo Find N2 and Oppo Find N2 Flip respectively.

Instead, it now seems that we might be getting a single device which would not be entirely identical to its Oppo counterpart. For reference, the Find N2 does not feature a 2K display. This means that either the resolution of the OnePlus version has been bumped up, or (more likely) that the device is actually bigger.

In light of the fact that the Oppo Find N2 Flip launched internationally earlier this month, it would make sense if only a single notepad-style foldable makes its debut globally. Still, this is just a leak, and should be treated as such - with a fair degree of caution.

