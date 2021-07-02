$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
Android ZTE

ZTE exec hints at a 20GB RAM smartphone

Anam Hamid
By
0
ZTE exec hints at a 20GB RAM smartphone
Chinese company ZTE has hinted that it may release a smartphone with 20GB of RAM sometime in the future.

The Director of the company's Consumer Experience Department, Lu Qianhao has indicated in a Weibo post that a phone with 20GB of RAM and smooth performance may be in the pipeline. That would be a first for smartphones.

Although a few smartphone manufacturers, including ZTE, do sell phones with 18GB RAM, they aren't mainstream, and most high-end smartphones still max out at 12GB or 16GB of RAM. Apple hasn't gone beyond 6GB.

ZTE hasn't provided any specifics and the 20GB RAM device it has hinted at could be a gaming-centric smartphone.

There is also a possibility that the device in question won't offer 20GB of physical RAM. Instead, the total count may include virtual RAM as well. Some OPPO and Vivo smartphones already have the feature, whereby RAM can be expanded by converting some portion of storage into RAM temporarily.

More RAM will not necessarily help ZTE break performance records. Apple has demonstrated over the years that for snappy performance, efficient RAM usage is about as important as RAM specs.
That said, generally the more memory a phone has, the better, and thus, we'll be sure to keep an eye out for this Android smartphone.


Become an insider

Indulge yourself in the wonderful world of mobile technology with our weekly newsletter!

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Why I might ditch my iPhone for a Galaxy Z Flip 3
by Martin Filipov,  0
Why I might ditch my iPhone for a Galaxy Z Flip 3
OnePlus commits to 3 years of Android OS upgrades for flagship devices
by Joshua Swingle,  1
OnePlus commits to 3 years of Android OS upgrades for flagship devices
Samsung has the Galaxy Buds+ on sale at a crazy low price on eBay
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung has the Galaxy Buds+ on sale at a crazy low price on eBay
-$90
Best 4th of July sales 2021
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Best 4th of July sales 2021
WhatsApp will allow users to choose video quality manually
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
WhatsApp will allow users to choose video quality manually
TikTok is increasing its video length limit to three minutes
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
TikTok is increasing its video length limit to three minutes
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless