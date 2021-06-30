$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Android Software updates Oppo

OPPO's new update will allow owners of some models to expand RAM virtually

Anam Hamid
By
Jun 30, 2021, 5:40 PM
OPPO's new update will allow owners of some models to expand RAM virtually
Roughly a month ago, OPPO launched its Memory Expansion Technology, RAM Expansion, in Singapore and now, the company is rolling out a similar feature called RAM+ to Middle Eastern and African markets.

As the name implies, this tech lets you increase your phone's random-access memory (RAM). The way it's done is by converting some storage or read-only memory (ROM) into virtual RAM.

For those needing a little refresher, more RAM means a faster phone, and more ROM means more storage for media and files.

With OPPO's new tech, users will be able to convert a small portion of their phone's storage into RAM without needing any additional hardware and this could help boost efficiency, speed, and multitasking capabilities, albeit only temporarily. Three levels of adjustments will be available and users will be able to get as much as 7GB of additional RAM.

The RAM+ feature will be available with the June 2021 update and currently, the Reno5 Series, OPPO A94, and OPPO A74 are supported.
 
After downloading the update, just go to the 'About Phone' section in the Settings app to use the tech. You will be asked to select the amount of RAM you need and restart your device.

Related phones

Reno5 Pro
OPPO Reno5 Pro View Full specs

User Score:

10.0
$771 eBay
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4350 mAh
  • OS Android 11 ColorOS UI
A94 5G
OPPO A94 5G View Full specs
  • Display 6.4 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware MediaTek Dimensity 800U 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4310 mAh
  • OS Android 11 ColorOS 11.1 UI
A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G View Full specs
$400 Amazon $310 eBay $360 Newegg
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 ColorOS 11.1 UI

