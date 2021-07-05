$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
Android ZTE Camera

ZTE teases Axon 30 5G with second-gen under-display selfie camera

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
0
ZTE teases Axon 30 5G with second-gen under-display selfie camera
ZTE released the Axon 20 5G in late December as the world’s first smartphone with an under-screen selfie camera. Six months on, the brand is teasing the Axon 30 5G which will use a better version of the tech.

The Axon 30 5G will feature ZTE's improved under-display camera


Confirmed to arrive later this summer, the ZTE Axon 30 5G can be seen in a new poster (via GSMArena) with an all-screen design and under-screen selfie camera that isn’t visible when the display is turned on.

That’s what the teaser image would like you to believe, anyway. Last year’s Axon 20 5G was teased in a similar way, though in person the selfie camera was very much visible and it produced far from impressive results.

ZTE’s second-generation under-screen selfie camera should produce better results all around. It’ll remain to be seen whether they live up to expectations and what the posters portray.

The upcoming ZTE Axon 30 5G is also expected to feature a 120Hz display that doubles the resolution over the selfie camera from 200ppi to 400ppi (pixels-per-inch) so that it’s less visible.

Other features could include the Snapdragon 888 chipset and a versatile rear camera setup that borrows some of its sensors from the premium ZTE Axon 30 Ultra, which features a 5x periscope camera and a 64-megapixel main sensor.

Rumor has it that the ZTE Axon 30 5G will be announced on July 22. A release should follow soon after and while an under-display selfie camera is certainly unique, it’ll soon face some tough competition.

Samsung is expected to adopt its own under-panel selfie camera implementation on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. And if history is anything to go by, Samsung’s version of the tech will almost certainly be superior.

Become an insider

Indulge yourself in the wonderful world of mobile technology with our weekly newsletter!

Latest News

Samsung and AMD: Android’s best attempt at giving you an iPhone?
by Martin Filipov,  1
Samsung and AMD: Android’s best attempt at giving you an iPhone?
New patch for Google Maps on CarPlay addresses annoying issue
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
New patch for Google Maps on CarPlay addresses annoying issue
Samsung may announce a third, cheaper foldable phone at the August 11 Unpacked event
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Samsung may announce a third, cheaper foldable phone at the August 11 Unpacked event
Voice Isolation in iOS 15 is a game-changer. Here's how to use it
by Preslav Kateliev,  4
Voice Isolation in iOS 15 is a game-changer. Here's how to use it
Huge one-day-only Samsung sale makes the Galaxy S10 family and Note 9 cheaper than ever
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Huge one-day-only Samsung sale makes the Galaxy S10 family and Note 9 cheaper than ever
Realme GT 2 will feature Snapdragon 895 chipset
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Realme GT 2 will feature Snapdragon 895 chipset
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless