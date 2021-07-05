ZTE teases Axon 30 5G with second-gen under-display selfie camera

ZTE teases Axon 30 5G with second-gen under-display selfie camera0
The Axon 30 5G will feature ZTE's improved under-display camera
Confirmed to arrive later this summer, the ZTE Axon 30 5G can be seen in a new poster (via GSMArena) with an all-screen design and under-screen selfie camera that isn’t visible when the display is turned on.
ZTE’s second-generation under-screen selfie camera should produce better results all around. It’ll remain to be seen whether they live up to expectations and what the posters portray.
The upcoming ZTE Axon 30 5G is also expected to feature a 120Hz display that doubles the resolution over the selfie camera from 200ppi to 400ppi (pixels-per-inch) so that it’s less visible.
Rumor has it that the ZTE Axon 30 5G will be announced on July 22. A release should follow soon after and while an under-display selfie camera is certainly unique, it’ll soon face some tough competition.
Samsung is expected to adopt its own under-panel selfie camera implementation on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. And if history is anything to go by, Samsung’s version of the tech will almost certainly be superior.