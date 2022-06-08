ZTE Axon 40 Ultra is about to go global: pre-orders available starting today

Price list for the global version of Axon 40 Ultra:

8/128GB - $799/€829/£709

12/256GB - $899/€949/£809

What you get with the Axon 40 Ultra:

A sneak peek into the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra spec sheet:

One of the best chipsets on the market—the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

A gorgeous 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 2480 x 1116 resolution

120Hz intelligent high refresh rate

5,000 mAh and 65W fast charging





The Axon 40 Ultra will be available in most of the US, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, and the Middle East.