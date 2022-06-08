ZTE Axon 40 Ultra is about to go global: pre-orders available starting today
China-based phone manufacturer ZTE already released the Axon 40 Ultra—its latest high-end flagship—back at the beginning of May. Even though it had its difficulties, unlike Huawei, ZTE managed to stay afloat in the US market, and so did its bang-for-your-buck phones.
The global version of the Axon 40 Ultra is not yet available for purchase worldwide, but you can place your pre-order starting today, June 8, 2022. In the US, this jam-packed with top-notch specs of a phone will cost you only $799 (£709 in the UK and €829 in Europe) for the base model.
To add some context here, the Galaxy S22 Ultra costs $1199, the iPhone 13 Pro Max goes for $1099, and the Pixel 6 Pro comes closest with a price tag of $899 (although, currently, Google has the Pixel 6 Pro on sale for $799, so better act quick!). Although, that lower price could very well come with lower performance in more than one area.
A sneak peek into the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra spec sheet:
The strongest selling point for the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra, however, is its cameras, at least according to the company.
Another major highlight of the Axon 40 Ultra is its 16MP front-facing camera, which is hidden behind the large AMOLED display. ZTE achieves that result by using its latest UDC Pro technology to cover the selfie shooter with a small, transparent layer of the display, making the camera invisible.
Price list for the global version of Axon 40 Ultra:
- 8/128GB - $799/€829/£709
- 12/256GB - $899/€949/£809
What you get with the Axon 40 Ultra:
- One of the best chipsets on the market—the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- A gorgeous 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 2480 x 1116 resolution
- 120Hz intelligent high refresh rate
- 5,000 mAh and 65W fast charging
The camera system on the back features the usual trifecta: main, ultrawide, and periscope telephoto. All three have 64MP at their disposal, with the main and ultra-wide snappers being powered by one of the best sensors out there, the Sony IMX787.
The Axon 40 Ultra will be available in most of the US, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, and the Middle East.
