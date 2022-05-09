ZTE introduces its new camera-centric flagship, the Axon 40 Ultra

A larger, better display

The Axon 40 Ultra is getting a cheaper brother

Finally, the Axon 40 Ultra is supposed to be the only three-primary-camera phone in the industry that supports preset focusing with all of its primary cameras, allowing users to manually preset the focusing distance before capturing an image, further reducing the focusing time.But the Axon 40 Ultra is not just about camera, as much as ZTE wants you to think so. The phone boasts a stunning 6.8-inch AMOLED display that support 2480 x 1116 pixels resolution (FHD+), with a peak brightness of 1500 nit. The screen also supports 120Hz intelligent high refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate.On the inside, the flagship packs the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, UFS 3.1, and LPDDR5 RAM. There will be multiple versions of ZTE Axon 40 Ultra available to purchase, each packing different amounts of RAM: 8GB, 12GB and 16GB. Of course, each comes with a different amount of storage inside: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.Last but not least, the Axon 40 Ultra is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery that support 65W fast charging over USB-C. Sadly, this bad boy is only available in China where it sells for prices starting at just $745. On the bright side, ZTE confirmed that a global version is coming in June, so it won’t be long now.In the same piece of news, ZTE also introduced a slightly downgraded version of the Axon 40 Ultra, the Pro version. The Axon 40 Pro sports a slightly smaller 6.7-inch 10-bit AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. It’s brightness peaks at 1000 nit, but it does support 144Hz refresh rate.Unlike the Axon 40 Ultra, the Pro model is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, coupled with either 8 or 12GB of RAM and 256 or 512GB storage. Similar to the Ultra model, the Axon 40 Pro does not feature microSD slot for memory expansion, so what you see is what you get.Another major difference between the two is the camera. The Axon 40 Pro has a 100-megapixel main camera, paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a macro camera, and a depth sensor. Also, the phone sports a 16-megapixel front-facing camera, but it’s not under display like the one on the Axon 40 Ultra.The Axon 40 Pro has kept the same battery as its bigger brother, as well as support for 65W super-fast charging technology. Unfortunately, ZTE hasn’t yet announced when the Axon 40 Pro will hit shelves nor how much it will cost. However, it’s safe to assume that this will be first launched in China for a much lower price than the Axon 40 Ultra. That being said, we expect these prices to be slightly higher outside China, so if you’re expecting to get the Axon 40 Ultra for less than $800 / €800, you might be disappointed.