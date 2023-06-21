Zoom is coming to Google TV, but there’s a big catch

Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

One of the biggest video chat apps, Zoom, is finally coming to Google TV. This should make a lot of people who own TVs powered by Android TV, but there’s a major caveat that comes with that statement. The big catch is that the Zoom for TV app will only be available on Sony Bravia TVs, at least initially.

The Japanese giant announced this week that its Bravia TVs, compatible with Bravia Cam, will be the first to support the Zoom for TV app on Google Play Store. The new app will allow Bravia TV users to communicate through a much bigger screen with the Bravia Cam.

Besides video communication and screen sharing, Zoom for TV app will also allow users to take advantage of various collaboration tools. To start zooming, Bravia TV users must first attach the Bravia Cam to the TV, install the Zoom app, and then simply launch the app with the TV’s remote.

Thanks to the Bravia Cam, users will benefit from advanced features like Ambient Optimization Pro, which recognizes your position in the room and how far you are from the TV in order to adjust sound and picture settings accordingly. Additionally, more advanced features like Gesture Control, Proximity Alert, and Auto Power Saving Mode are available for Bravia TV owners while using Zoom (and not only).

According to Sony, the Zoom for TV app will be available by early summer on select Bravia TVs compatible with Bravia Cam. If you own one of these TV and a Bravia Cam, then you should probably get the app in just a few weeks at most.

