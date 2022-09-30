YouTube TV adds option to subscribe to select channels without the Base Plan
YouTube TV has been fighting to replace the traditional cable TV networks for years now, and it probably succeeded. The streaming television service offers customers a minimum bundle of channels to watch for as low as $65, but more expensive plans are also available for those want even more channels.
Starting this week, YouTube TV customers can subscribe to standalone networks without subscribing to the service’s Base Plan. You’ll be able to cancel anytime if you’re not content with the new option. Obviously, you’re not going to be able to subscribe to any channel offered via YouTube TV, but there are quite a few that you might be interested to watch.
In order to see what standalone networks you can purchase without the Base Plan, you can head to your YouTube TV account settings, select Membership to view add-on networks, and you’ll see “Requires Base Plan” under any add-on network which requires a YouTube TV Base Plan subscription. If it doesn’t say that, then you can subscribe to it individually.
To make it easier, here is the full list of standalone networks that you can get without the Base Plan: Hallmark Movies Now, Showtime, Starz, NBA League Pass, Epix, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK, Acorn TV, MLB.tv, HBO Max, Cinemax, IFC Films Unlimited, Curiosity Stream, Dove, CONtv, Docurama, Law & Crime, VSiN, Outside TV Features, and Spanish Plan.
Keep in mind though that the list might be expanded in the future, so if your favorite channel is not yet on the list, you might want to check if it’s been added later on from within the YouTube TV app.
However, many customers want a particular channel to watch, so they’re forced to pay for the base plan (at least) in order to do so. Thankfully, YouTube TV has thought about it and decided to introduce one of its most flexible options yet.
First off, it’s important to mention that you’ll need to keep your Base Plan active if you want to subscribe to any of these add-ons or packages: 4K Plus, Sports Plus, Entertainment Plus, AMC+, WE tv+, Spanish Plus.
YouTube TV standalone networks
