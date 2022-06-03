 YouTube TV’s latest feature brings the best of the service to the big screen - PhoneArena
@cosminvasile
YouTube TV revealed a lot of its plans for 2022, including how it will improve the YouTube experience on TVs, but the most recent new feature added to the service wasn’t part of the product roadmap that we were shown back in February.

Starting today, YouTube TV is rolling out a new feature that will make it very easy to connect a TV to an iOS or Android phone, which will allow users to watch their favorite YouTube content on the big screen. In order of this to work, your phone and TV must be signed in to the same YouTube account.

If the only requirement is met, then simply open the YouTube app on TV, then open the YouTube app on your phone, and click “Connect” on the prompt that automatically pops up. If everything is in order, your phone should now be synchronized to the TV, which will allow you to interact with the video you’re watching directly from your phone.

You’re not just going to be able to pause, rewind or fast forward a video, you’ll also be able to read video descriptions much easier, leave comments, share the video with a friend, or send a Super Chat from the convenience of your phone.

In addition to the new feature, YouTube TV confirmed it has started to test new design for the app’s video watch page to try and implement new feature such as browsing and shopping for products featured in videos.
