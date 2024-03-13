YouTube reveals new design for its TV app

The new design works for features that require equal or more attention than the video itself (e.g. comments, description, live chat) but obscuring the video would be detrimental to the viewing experience.

We need to continue to prioritize simplicity over the introduction of additional lightweight controls.

A one size fits all solution may not be the best approach, as features such as live chat and video description benefit from different levels of immersion.

keeps the video front and center, but layers in the ability to access the features that make YouTube unique – all without interrupting the viewing experience