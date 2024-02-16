YouTube TV starts rolling out Last Channel Shortcut to all subscribers
YouTube TV has been testing a new feature called “Last Channel Shortcut,” which allows users to switch between channels with ease, for a few months now. The feature was gradually rolled out to various platforms like mobile and Roku devices.
Today, the streaming service announced that Last Channel Shortcut is rolling out to everyone. To take advantage of the new functionality, you’ll need to long-press the Select/OK button on the remote to switch to a channel/video that you were previously watching. Here is a step-by-step guide posted by YouTube TV on reddit:
It’s important to mention that the new Last Channel Shortcut feature should work across all content types, including Live, DVR, and VOD. If you’re subscribed to YouTube TV, you should be seeing the new feature already. Hopefully, this won't be temporarily removed like the "1080p enhanced" feature, which is no longer available after issues have been found.
- Open the YouTube TV app on your TV
- Play any video
- Choose and play another video
- Long-press (press-and-hold) the OK/Select button on your remote while watching the second video
- You’ll be taken back to the last channel or video that you were watching
